Amazon, Frontier and Many Others Offering Up to 50% Off on Travel Gear, Flights
Spring break fever is in the air and retailers are taking advantage of the momentum by swooping in with major sales and cash back savings opportunities in partnership with RetailMeNot. Spring Savecation, an event spanning March 10 through March 14, is an extravaganza that features discounts and cash back from the following sites.
Amazon
Get up to 50% off travel items. Shoppers can also get 20% cash back on Amazon tablets.
Expedia
Get $50 off orders over $1,000 with a special code.
Groupon
Get up to an extra 25% off select categories. Consumers can also snag $30 off massage and self-care categories.
Hotels.com
Get 8% cash back.
Macy’s
Get 12% bash back.
Old Navy
Get 30% off sitewide.
Orbitz
Snag 8% cash back on all hotel purchases.
Saks Off 5th
Get 25% off of orders over $150 with a select code.
Sephora
Get 5% cash back.
Shutterfly
Nab 5% cash back.
Travelocity
Get 10% cash back.
TripAdvisor
Scoop up to 30% off hotel bookings and flexible bookings. Plus, get free cancellations.
Viator
Get an extra 10% off — and 12% off when you spend over $150.
VRBO
Get 4% cash back.
Want To Be a Paid Spring Breaker?
As part of the Spring Savecation promotion, RetailMeNot is seeking an “avid traveler and saving aficionado” to fill the role of “Chief Spring Breaker.” This gig, which is ideal for those who adore traveling, love checking out new destinations and relish saving money, will reward one lucky consumer $5,000 in travel funds to take the trip of their dreams.
Application submissions will be accepted from March 10 through March 24, 2023. You can find the application here.
