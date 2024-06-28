Saving Money / Shopping
Advertiser Disclosure

Americans Plan To Spend $521 on Amazon Prime Day 2024: Here’s What They’re Buying

4 min Read
Gabrielle Olya Written by Gabrielle Olya
Molly Sullivan Edited by Molly Sullivan
woman shopping on amazon
Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Amazon recently announced the official dates for Prime Day 2024, with the annual deal event taking place July 16 and 17. During that time, many other retailers host competing sales to make the most of consumers’ shopping appetites.

Although it’s still a couple of weeks away, many Americans are already planning their spending for these sales. A survey of over 1,000 Americans conducted by RetailMeNot found that 81% of consumers plan to shop on Amazon Prime Day and are expecting to spend a total of $521 on average — $300 on Amazon and $221 at other retailers. Those figures represent a $150 and $100 increase from last year, respectively.

The survey also found what American consumers plan to buy during the shopping extravaganza. Here’s what they will be adding to their carts.

Top Amazon Prime Day Spending Categories

Americans are taking advantage of the savings to shop across a number of categories. According to the survey, the top purchases they will be making include clothing, shoes and apparel (46%); laptops, computers and tablets (34%); headphones (30%), kitchen appliances and bakeware (30%); and home decor (28%).

The survey also found that Americans will be making a mix of preplanned and impulse purchases — 43% plan to purchase items they’ve been saving up for and 27% said they are likely to purchase items not originally on their lists but that are on sale during Prime Day.

Today's Top Offers

Best Things To Buy on Amazon Prime Day

While you can score deals across all of the aforementioned categories, the biggest discounts will be on Amazon-brand products and small appliances. According to RetailMeNot, shoppers can expect to see major savings on Echo devices (speakers and screens), Ring doorbells, Amazon Fire tablets, pressure cookers, iRobot and Shark vacuums, and wireless headphones.

Tips for Saving on Amazon Prime Day

If you plan to shop on Amazon Prime Day, it’s wise to be a savvy shopper to ensure you are getting the best deal. For starters, don’t forget to compare prices at other retailers.

“You can easily do this by installing Cently, the free browser extension from CouponFollow.com,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. “As you browse on Amazon, Cently will pop up and let you know if there is a better price at another retailer, or if there is a better price on that item from another Amazon seller.”

The RetailMeNot survey found that just 29% of consumers will price compare with other retailers before making a purchase on Prime Day.

Another tip is to utilize price-tracking browser extensions to ensure you really are getting a low price.

“Set up alerts on the site CamelCamelCamel,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. “Just create an account and set up the parameters of your alert, including things like whether you want deals from only Amazon or if third parties are OK, as well as the condition of the item (whether it’s new or used). You’ll set a threshold for the items you’re tracking, too, so you won’t be inundated with a million emails if something drops in price by a few cents over a few days.”

Today's Top Offers

Finally, try to stick to a shopping list so you don’t start buying random items just because they are on sale. Add items to your shopping cart or Amazon list ahead of Prime Day, and only buy items that are heavily discounted.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

These 4 Costco Items Just Got Cheaper

Shopping

These 4 Costco Items Just Got Cheaper

September 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

This ChatGPT Thrift Store Shopping Hack Can Save Retirees $100 or More a Month

Shopping

This ChatGPT Thrift Store Shopping Hack Can Save Retirees $100 or More a Month

September 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cozy Fall Home Decor Finds at Marshalls for Under $30

Shopping

5 Cozy Fall Home Decor Finds at Marshalls for Under $30

September 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

10 Fall Clothing Items You Should Buy at Walmart Now

Shopping

10 Fall Clothing Items You Should Buy at Walmart Now

September 17, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

3 Best On-Sale Fall Items To Buy at Target Before They Sell Out

Shopping

3 Best On-Sale Fall Items To Buy at Target Before They Sell Out

September 19, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Fall Decor Items To Buy at Sam’s Club

Shopping

6 Best Fall Decor Items To Buy at Sam's Club

September 17, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Fall Items To Get at Costco That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

5 Fall Items To Get at Costco That Cost Way More at Walmart

September 19, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

9 Costco Items You Can’t Return

Shopping

9 Costco Items You Can't Return

September 18, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

How To Increase Your Afterpay Limit and Increase Your Spending Power

Shopping

How To Increase Your Afterpay Limit and Increase Your Spending Power

September 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

4 Things To Buy at Home Depot This Fall If You Live on Social Security

Shopping

4 Things To Buy at Home Depot This Fall If You Live on Social Security

September 19, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

10 Sam’s Club Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

Shopping

10 Sam's Club Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

September 18, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Chef: Here Are 4 Things I Love To Buy From Dollar Tree Every Month

Shopping

I'm a Chef: Here Are 4 Things I Love To Buy From Dollar Tree Every Month

September 18, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

The Best $25 To Spend at Walmart This Fall

Shopping

The Best $25 To Spend at Walmart This Fall

September 17, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Items To Buy at Macy’s in September

Shopping

5 'Quiet Luxury' Items To Buy at Macy's in September

September 19, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon Flash Deals Don’t Last: Here’s What You Could Be Saving This Fall

Shopping

Amazon Flash Deals Don't Last: Here's What You Could Be Saving This Fall

September 17, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

7 Must-Have Fall Clothing Items To Buy at Old Navy Now

Shopping

7 Must-Have Fall Clothing Items To Buy at Old Navy Now

September 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page