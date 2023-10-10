Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

7 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a multi-billion dollar global retailer. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Costco continually surprises its members with diverse products that blend quality with affordability. From the most sophisticated tech gadgets to gourmet food sets and indispensable kitchenware, there’s always something new and exciting on the store shelves.

In this roundup, we delve into seven of the best new offerings from Costco that truly give you a bang for your buck. Whether you’re a culinary enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone looking for everyday luxury, these products promise to elevate your shopping experience and provide unmatched value.

Vitamix V1200 + Dry Grains Container

Price: $499.99

The Vitamix V1200 offers ten speeds and an additional pulse feature. The package includes a 64-ounce low-profile container ideal for larger blends, a specialized 48-ounce dry grains container for grinding, and a cookbook. A tamper is also included to assist with thicker blends. In addition, the Vitamix comes with a 10-year warranty.

Core Kitchen Silicone Utensils, Set of 8

Price: $19.99

The Core Kitchen Silicone Utensils are a must-have for modern kitchens. Made from food-safe FDA-grade silicone, these utensils are BPA-free, ensuring the safety and healthiness of your meals. Unlike many other materials, the silicone used in this set won’t discolor, crack, warp, or melt. Additionally, they can withstand high temperatures, being heat resistant up to 428°F. Cleanup is a breeze as these utensils are dishwasher safe, making them both functional and convenient.

Igloo Seadrift Gourmet Journey Cooler

Price: $99.99

The Igloo Seadrift Gourmet Journey Cooler is the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures and picnics. This set includes one Igloo Cooler, ensuring your items remain fresh and chilled. Complementing the cooler are two navy eco-paper totes, making it easy to carry your items. Inside, you’ll find a 7.2 oz pack of Effie’s Homemade Oatcake Biscuits and a delectable 6.5 oz packet of Milk Bar Chocolate Chip Pretzel-y Cookies. Whether you’re heading to the beach or a park, this cooler set promises both functionality and a gourmet treat.

Pre-Order Fortune Gourmet Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, Serves 8

Price: $199.99

Indulge in a sumptuous feast with the Pre-Order Fortune Gourmet Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, designed to serve eight guests. This meal includes a five-pound turkey breast along with two pounds of stuffing. There are also mashed potatoes paired with eight ounces of turkey gravy, macaroni and cheese, and two pies, among other treats.

Samsung Odyssey 32″ Class G65B Series QHD Curved Smart Monitor

Price: $749.99

The Samsung Odyssey 32″ Class G65B Series is a cutting-edge QHD curved smart monitor. Boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1440, it ensures sharp and vibrant images. With a lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate coupled with a 1ms response time, this monitor delivers ultra-smooth and lag-free visuals. Furthermore, it comes with added convenience, including a remote control and a display port cable right in the box. This Odyssey monitor is ideal for gamers, professionals, and multimedia enthusiasts alike.

Bransford Table Lamp, 2-pack

Price: $99.99

The Bransford Table Lamp comes in a pack of two, exuding contemporary elegance with its steel lamp body and black nickel finish. Each lamp is complemented by a hardback fabric shade, adding a touch of sophistication to any room. For your convenience, the set also includes two 9W LED bulbs, ensuring you have everything you need to brighten up your space immediately.

GreenPan Ceramic Non-Stick Bakeware 4-piece Set

Price: $129.99

The GreenPan Ceramic Non-Stick Bakeware 4-piece Set stands out as a premium choice for baking enthusiasts. The set is free of harmful chemicals such as PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, ensuring safe and healthy cooking. It boasts a super slick ceramic non-stick surface that ensures easy release of your baked goods. Constructed from one piece of durable cast aluminum, it guarantees even heat distribution and longevity. Additionally, the bakeware is oven-safe up to 600°F and conveniently dishwasher safe, simplifying your post-baking cleanup.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

