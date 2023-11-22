BJ’s Wholesale: 10 Hottest Cyber Week Sales

jetcityimage / iStock.com

The membership-only wholesale club BJ’s has already kicked off its famous “Black Friyay” sale online, with some amazing deals. The BJ’s website is already listing steep discounts on food, furniture, electronics and more, along with Buy One, Get One deals on toys.

Now through November 27, BJ’s is also offering members bonus cash back when they use their Capital One BJ’s One, BJ’s One+, or The Club+ Card on certain purchases. Earn between 6% and 15% cash back (triple rewards) on TVs priced $399 and up at BJ’s.

What Is BJ’s Cyber Week?

In addition to Black Friday offers, the wholesale club is extending Cyber Monday sales from November 27 all the way to December 1. Hence, the title “Cyber Week.” Most of the deals are available online only, but some can be found in stores. You can also use the BJ’s app to shop easily from your phone. You can even have items shipped directly to your home or use curbside or in-club pickup for free.

A BJ’s representative clued us in on some of the hottest Cyber Week Sales to kick off the holiday season. Here are some top picks from the store’s massive list of discounted electronics, household appliances and more, with savings of up to 65%.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($99, originally $199)

Save 50% off Beats Solo wireless headphones and enjoy immersive audio plus 40 hours of battery life between charges. The durable, foldable design is perfect for travel or the office. Play music, take phone calls and connect with Siri through the intuitive, convenient on-ear controls.

Ring Indoor Cam and Ring Stick Up Cam ($69.99, originally $139.99)

This Ring camera bundle combines a wired Ring indoor camera with a 1080p, HD wireless Ring Stick Up Cam Battery that can be used indoors or out. Protect your holiday lights display from thieves and vandals with the stick up cam. The indoor cam can also help you keep an eye on pets while you’re away. Available in stores or online, you can snag this set for 50% off during BJ’s Cyber Week.

Lite-Brite Ultimate Special Edition

GenX parents and grandparents can build childhood memories with little ones as they share the creativity of a Lite-Brite toy. Inspired by the iconic 1980s “high-tech” toy, the new Lite-Brite uses high-definition templates and brilliantly glowing colored pegs, plus four light modes to bring creations to life. The Ultimate Classic Edition comes with more pegs and 12 art templates.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO ($69, originally $99)

Whether you’re mixing up margaritas or a healthy protein shake, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO is a tremendous value at BJ’s during Cyber Week, selling for just $69. That’s a 30% savings off BJ’s already-low $99 price. We’ve seen similar models selling for much more at other retailers, even during sales.

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black ($119, originally $179)

A tremendous deal at 33% off, the JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with its own Powerbank will make nights by the firepit or the pool more fun with the ambiance of your favorite tunes. Connect multiple PartyBoost speakers for even bigger sound. At this price, you can outfit your whole yard, or give as gifts to your music-loving friends.

Samsung 75″ LS03BD The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with 2-Year Art Store Credit and 5-Year Coverage ($1,997, originally $2,999)

Samsung’s bestselling line of “The Frame” QLED 4K Smart TVs are all on sale while supplies last at BJ’s for Cyber Week. But these models are going fast. The deal is online only and includes 5-year warranty coverage and a 2-year Art Store Credit to create your own gallery of classic and modern art.

Enjoy a streamlined look in your living room, dining room, or anywhere you want to display art when you’re not streaming your favorite shows. Choose from models ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches, all at tremendous savings.

HP Pavilion x360 14″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Corei5 Processor, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD ($549, originally $699)

BJ’s has at least half a dozen high-quality touchscreen laptops from brands like Acer, Lenovo and HP all steeply discounted for Cyber Week. We like the HP Pavilion x360 14″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, making it perfect for school or even a small home business. The HP speakers, 178-degree viewing angles and slim bezel also make this the ideal machine for immersive entertainment or gaming. This is a gift virtually anyone would love to find under the tree.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vac ($189, originally $249)

Keeping on top of pet hair during the holidays can be an endless battle. The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum makes life a little easier, with deep cleaning suction that maneuvers seamlessly over hard floors and carpeting.

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker ($199, originally $249)

Make every weekend feel like a vacation. This Black & Decker model brings the party home, allowing you to mix cocktails in seconds. Attach up to four bottles of your favorite liquor and then choose your drink from the Bartesian cocktail capsules. Mix up pro-quality adult beverages or even mocktails in no time.

Gemmy Dogs with Candy Cane Inflatable ($59, originally $89)

Spruce up your outdoor holiday light display with this adorable, 4.5-foot inflatable display. Three puppies sit on a snowbank holding a candy cane and greeting guests this holiday season. The display self-inflates in seconds and uses bright LEDs that illuminate the pups.

How To Get a Discounted BJ’s Membership

On top of all the savings on holiday gifts, home décor, electronics and household appliances, BJ’s is making it easy to become a member right now to take advantage of these offers.

The website is advertising The Club Card one-year membership for just $20, normally $50. Or sign up for The Club+ card for $65, reduced from $110 and earn 2% back on most purchases plus 5 cents off for each gallon of gas. You must sign up for automatic renewal to qualify for the offer.

You only need to spend $3,250 in one year at BJ’s for The Club+ Card to pay for itself. Whether you’re shopping for appliances, furniture or a big-screen TV, you could be on your way to earning money with every BJ’s purchase before the new year.

NOTE: Some prices on the website do not reflect sale prices yet — pricing came from spreadsheet provided by BJ’s.

