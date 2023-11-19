Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Day Will Have Better Deals in 2023?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Rear view of young chinese woman shopping online via laptop at Black Friday shopping discount.
ArtistGNDphotography / Getty Images

In recent years, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals has become less clear, as many retailers offer online savings throughout the entire Thanksgiving weekend. Some promotions have already started, making store sales more like “Black November” or “Cyber Month” events.

As the two days have become more similar in substance, predicting specific details about this year’s Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 27) deals is challenging. The discounts offered on these shopping days can vary depending on various factors, including the economic climate, retailer strategies and consumer demand — but big savings can be found on both days.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The name Black Friday is associated with companies getting back into the black, or becoming profitable, after a day of revenue-busting sales. However, it was first used in the 1950s to describe the mayhem caused by people pouring into Philadelphia to shop on the day after Thanksgiving, according to NBC Select. As such, Black Friday is traditionally tied to in-store shopping, although it has evolved over the years, with many retailers offering both in-store and online deals.

Cyber Monday, on the other hand, has been historically focused on online sales — and has become a major event for e-commerce. Extending Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday and providing additional opportunities for online shoppers has made the latter of the events larger. Although it has a reputation for offering Black Friday sale leftovers, American shoppers have spent more on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday for the past few years.

Make Your Money Work for You

Cyber Monday is certainly more online-oriented (it’s in the name, after all) and can have better deals than Black Friday as the retail world continues to cater to online consumers. However, stores are open on Cyber Monday, too, and are typically less crowded than on Black Friday. Retailers frequently offer free shipping on Cyber Monday, as high postage can be can be a deterrent to sales.

Black Friday will have more doorbuster deals and limited-time offers to attract shoppers at physical stores, and you’ll certainly see receive more flyers and see more on-screen ads for Black Friday deals and sales events now than for Cyber Monday and discounts. Black Friday has its own website (blackfriday.com), while Cyber Monday frequently gets mentioned as an after-event, and afterthought, to Black Friday, despite what sales numbers say.

Which Day Has Better Deals This Year?

Unfortunately, there no definitive answer to this question. Electronics, tech gadgets and online subscriptions often see strong discounts on Cyber Monday, but many deals overlap and extend throughout the November long weekend.

Rolling Stone, however, has highlighted some Cyber Monday savings you can snap up now, including a LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar (25% off).

If you’re looking for deals on luggage and kitchen, tech and home items, CBS News indicated that Black Friday might be your better bet. Friday-specific sales include $2,000 off the tech-heavy Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerators ($2,999, originally $4,999), 53% off Rockland Melbourne 20-inch luggage, a $360 discount on an Ashbury extending dining table from Pottery Barn and $50 off a set Apple AirPods Pro 2s.   

Make Your Money Work for You

To get the best deals, it’s best to monitor both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, compare prices and consider the convenience of online shopping versus the potentially hectic in-store experience. Additionally, signing up for newsletters or alerts from your favorite retailers can help you stay informed about upcoming deals and promotions.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Looking for a Deal? 3 Reasons Why Black Friday Might Not Be Worth the Hype

Shopping

Looking for a Deal? 3 Reasons Why Black Friday Might Not Be Worth the Hype

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average American Spends This Much on Clothing — See How You Stack Up

Shopping

The Average American Spends This Much on Clothing -- See How You Stack Up

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

Shopping

You Don't Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Costco on Black Friday

Shopping

8 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Costco on Black Friday

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Things To Buy at Thrift Stores in November

Shopping

8 Best Things To Buy at Thrift Stores in November

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

Shopping

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Amazon Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Shopping

10 Best Amazon Items To Buy for Less Than $10

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Useful Amazon Products That Are Under $20

Shopping

10 Most Useful Amazon Products That Are Under $20

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Goods That Are More Affordable at Costco

Shopping

7 Luxury Goods That Are More Affordable at Costco

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Electronics That Are a Complete Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Electronics That Are a Complete Waste of Money

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Shopping

8 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

19 Gifts To Grab at Trader Joe’s While You’re Grocery Shopping

Shopping

19 Gifts To Grab at Trader Joe's While You're Grocery Shopping

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!