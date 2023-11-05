8 Cheap Things To Buy at Gas Stations Instead of at Dollar Tree

benedek / iStock.com

Gas stations are often regarded as a place of convenience rather than a shopping destination. However, not all items available at these roadside stops come with a hefty convenience fee. In fact, some products can even be more affordable than their counterparts at popular dollar stores. If you’re looking to make the most of your next pit stop, here are some unexpected items that might offer better value at gas stations than at places like Dollar Tree.

1. Air Fresheners

While dollar stores may offer a variety of air fresheners, gas stations often have a unique selection specifically tailored for vehicles. With many choices available, you’re likely to find an affordable option to keep your car smelling fresh.

2. Motor Oil and Auto Fluids

While not always the case, some gas stations offer competitive prices on motor oils and other auto fluids. This can be particularly true if they’re running a promotion or have a partnership with a specific brand.

3. Lighters and Matches

For those unexpected moments when you need a light, gas stations often stock up on these basic necessities. Prices can be comparable, if not better, than what you might find at dollar stores, making it a reasonable purchase during your next fuel stop.

4. Travel-Sized Toiletries

While dollar stores do stock travel-sized items, gas stations often have a more extensive selection tailored for travelers. If you’re on the road and forgot a crucial item, it’s worth checking the gas station’s offerings before making a detour to a dollar store.

5. Loyalty Card Deals

Many gas stations offer loyalty cards that provide discounts on in-store purchases when you fill up. Over time, the savings can add up, especially if you consistently visit the same chain. Items like drinks, snacks, and even some household essentials can be cheaper with these discounts.

6. Seasonal Items

Gas stations often rotate their stock based on the season. Whether it’s winter essentials like de-icer sprays and gloves or summer favorites like beach toys and sunscreen, you might find these items at competitive prices, especially at the end of the season.

7. Discounted Beverages With Fuel Purchase

Gas stations often promote deals where you can grab a discounted beverage with a fuel purchase. While it might be a marketing strategy to get you inside the store, the deals can often beat dollar store prices.

8. Snack Deals

While it’s true that many snacks can be overpriced at gas stations, there are often promotions or “buy one get one free” deals that can make them a better buy than at a dollar store. Look out for these promotions, especially on popular road trip snacks.

Final Take

The next time you find yourself at a gas station, take a moment to browse the aisles. You might just stumble upon a deal that beats the prices at your local dollar store. Always remember to be a conscious shopper, compare prices and take advantage of promotions to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

