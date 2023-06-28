Costco’s Member Savings Event and 5 Other Amazon Prime Day Rivals To Know About

Summer is in full swing, and it’s one of the best times to score deals on anything from outdoor furniture, gardening tools, summer and fall clothing, grocery products and even back-to-school supplies. Amazon Prime Day — which falls on July 11 and 12 — is typically one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but other big-name retailers are running their own rival deals.

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day rival sales starting soon and going on that week.

Costco

Costco releases a coupon book every month filled with deals for Costco members. You won’t need the coupon book to score these discounts, and savings are automatic for anyone with a Costco membership. The Krazy Coupon Lady advised shopping in the warehouse for the best prices, as online prices are nearly always higher.

Costco’s July Coupon Book is valid from June 21 through July 23, 2023.

Macy’s

Macy’s doesn’t always have a Prime Day competition sale, but KCP noted the retailer confirmed their Black Friday in July event starting June 28 and ending July 4. You can find discounts up to 50-75% off on home, kitchen, fashion and more.

Target

Target Circle Week, formerly called Target Deal Days, runs from July 9 through July 15. The Hollywood Reporter said the retailer promised deals up to 50% off on in-house brands such as Cat & Jack, Sun Squad and Good & Gather. You’ll also find discounts from Dyson, Keurig, Lenovo, Barbie and other brands.

Target’s Circle loyalty program is free to join, and you can access deals online and in stores by using the Target app and looking under Target Circle Offers.

Best Buy

Best Buy hasn’t announced their Black Friday in July sale yet, but KCP estimates sales to run at a similar time compared to last year (likely July 10 through 12). You can also find early deals around the Fourth of July, with a sale from June 30 through July 4.

Expect deals on most electronics, focusing on back-to-school items, including laptops and earbuds. There will also be deals on small kitchen appliances, but KCP said to wait until actual Black Friday for bigger discounts.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s usually has a sale around Prime Day, and KCP noted that Kohl’s is making their WOW Deals event even bigger in stores and online. You’ll find discounts on hundreds of items and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Deals change each day and the sale runs July 11-12.

Walmart

Walmart is hosting a three-day Walmart+ Week from July 10 at 12 p.m. ET to July 13 until 7 p.m. KCP said this competition sale will have thousands of discounted items on Walmart.com, including electronics up to 50% off and free shipping on orders over $35. Walmart+ members get exclusive limited-time offers for Six Flags, Panera, Rover and SpaFinder, The Hollywood Reporter added, as well as early access to the sale starting July 10. Non-members can start shopping on July 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

