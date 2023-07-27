Costco Members — Don’t Overlook This Banking Service That Offers Major Savings

LPETTET / iStock.com

Many Costco members are no strangers to the benefits and significant savings the warehouse club provides on a wide range of products.

From bargain groceries to affordable electronics, Costco is a beloved budget haven. But, have you ever considered that your Costco membership could also save you money in the banking realm? It’s time to spotlight a lesser-known advantage: discount checks.

Traditionally, people order checks through their bank, often paying a premium for this essential banking service. With digital transactions becoming the norm, some may have overlooked the value of physical checks.

Nevertheless, they remain a vital tool for various purposes, such as paying bills that do not offer online payment options or for gifting in certain situations. Unfortunately, not all banks provide free checks, and frequently ordering checks can put a dent in your wallet.

This is where your Costco membership steps in, offering a cost-effective solution. Through a partnership with Harland Clarke Check Printing, Costco provides its members the option to order both personal and business checks online at discounted prices.

The perks of ordering checks via Costco are numerous. Harland Clarke offers Costco members free standard delivery for all ordered checks, a convenience that’s sure to be appreciated.

As for the price, Costco Executive members can purchase a box of 250 basic blue safety checks for just $14.96, which is 20% cheaper than the rate for regular members. However, even regular members can enjoy substantial savings, receiving 250 checks for only $18.70.

These prices offer considerable savings, especially when compared to other retailers like Walmart, where 240 checks cost $19.71.

Moreover, the cost-saving benefits aren’t limited to personal banking. Businesses can also leverage their Costco membership for their banking needs.

They can access high-security options and computer checks and forms, all at discounted rates. This could be a significant benefit for small businesses aiming to minimize their operating costs.

Beyond cost savings, Costco and Harland Clarke’s partnership promises variety. You can customize your checks with a range of designs — from wildlife themes to Disney Princess ones, to cater to different preferences.

While customized designs might cost a bit more, the extensive selection ensures you’ll likely find a design that suits your taste.

One word of caution, though: while Costco offers impressive savings on check orders, it’s always good practice to shop around, especially if you’re ordering specialized checks or have a particular design in mind. However, with the member discounts and free shipping, Costco’s offer is likely to be one of the most affordable options.

In essence, Costco members should not overlook this potential for major savings on banking services. Costco’s discounted check service shows that the warehouse club offers perks far beyond just saving on bulk buys or household items.

It’s time to give Costco’s check ordering service a look next time you need to reorder checks. You might be pleasantly surprised to find your checking account just a little bit fuller.

