Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Costco Members — Don’t Overlook This Banking Service That Offers Major Savings

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Costco Wholesale warehouse
LPETTET / iStock.com

Many Costco members are no strangers to the benefits and significant savings the warehouse club provides on a wide range of products.

From bargain groceries to affordable electronics, Costco is a beloved budget haven. But, have you ever considered that your Costco membership could also save you money in the banking realm? It’s time to spotlight a lesser-known advantage: discount checks.

Traditionally, people order checks through their bank, often paying a premium for this essential banking service. With digital transactions becoming the norm, some may have overlooked the value of physical checks.

Nevertheless, they remain a vital tool for various purposes, such as paying bills that do not offer online payment options or for gifting in certain situations. Unfortunately, not all banks provide free checks, and frequently ordering checks can put a dent in your wallet.

This is where your Costco membership steps in, offering a cost-effective solution. Through a partnership with Harland Clarke Check Printing, Costco provides its members the option to order both personal and business checks online at discounted prices.

Make Your Money Work for You

The perks of ordering checks via Costco are numerous. Harland Clarke offers Costco members free standard delivery for all ordered checks, a convenience that’s sure to be appreciated.

As for the price, Costco Executive members can purchase a box of 250 basic blue safety checks for just $14.96, which is 20% cheaper than the rate for regular members. However, even regular members can enjoy substantial savings, receiving 250 checks for only $18.70.

These prices offer considerable savings, especially when compared to other retailers like Walmart, where 240 checks cost $19.71.

Moreover, the cost-saving benefits aren’t limited to personal banking. Businesses can also leverage their Costco membership for their banking needs.

They can access high-security options and computer checks and forms, all at discounted rates. This could be a significant benefit for small businesses aiming to minimize their operating costs.

Beyond cost savings, Costco and Harland Clarke’s partnership promises variety. You can customize your checks with a range of designs — from wildlife themes to Disney Princess ones, to cater to different preferences.

Make Your Money Work for You

While customized designs might cost a bit more, the extensive selection ensures you’ll likely find a design that suits your taste.

One word of caution, though: while Costco offers impressive savings on check orders, it’s always good practice to shop around, especially if you’re ordering specialized checks or have a particular design in mind. However, with the member discounts and free shipping, Costco’s offer is likely to be one of the most affordable options.

In essence, Costco members should not overlook this potential for major savings on banking services. Costco’s discounted check service shows that the warehouse club offers perks far beyond just saving on bulk buys or household items.

It’s time to give Costco’s check ordering service a look next time you need to reorder checks. You might be pleasantly surprised to find your checking account just a little bit fuller.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

How Much Is the iPhone 14? Pricing Details for Each Model

Shopping

How Much Is the iPhone 14? Pricing Details for Each Model

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Target Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind

Shopping

6 Target Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

Shopping

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Cheap Dollar Tree School Supplies You Shouldn’t Skip

Shopping

9 Cheap Dollar Tree School Supplies You Shouldn't Skip

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco Only Takes Visa, and This Means Big Savings for Customers

Shopping

Costco Only Takes Visa, and This Means Big Savings for Customers

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Save Money on Furniture by Shopping at Costco

Shopping

5 Ways To Save Money on Furniture by Shopping at Costco

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco Online Shopping: 10 Best Ways To Save Money

Shopping

Costco Online Shopping: 10 Best Ways To Save Money

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Walmart

Shopping

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Walmart

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Home Depot 11% Rebate Guide: How It Works and When To Use It

Shopping

Home Depot 11% Rebate Guide: How It Works and When To Use It

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Should Know About Costco Tires: Are They the Cheapest?

Shopping

5 Things You Should Know About Costco Tires: Are They the Cheapest?

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

Shopping

Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You To Know

Shopping

19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn't Want You To Know

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

Shopping

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Electronics You Should Never Buy From Thrift Stores

Shopping

8 Electronics You Should Never Buy From Thrift Stores

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

Shopping

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Deals From Superfans That You Can Get Only This Month

Shopping

8 Costco Deals From Superfans That You Can Get Only This Month

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!