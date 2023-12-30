Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

10 Dollar Store Items Rich People Always Buy

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman holds a shopping basket on her arm while she looks at a product in the supermarket.
PixelsEffect / iStock/Getty Images

Dollar stores are often seen as the go-to places for budget-conscious shoppers. However, you might be surprised to know these stores are frequented not just by those looking to stretch a dollar but also by the wealthy.

Rich people, known for their lavish lifestyles and expensive tastes, also find value in certain items at these stores. Here’s a look at some of the dollar store items that even the wealthy can’t resist buying.

1. Cleaning Supplies

When it comes to cleaning products, the ingredients are often similar across brands. Wealthy individuals recognize this and often purchase basic cleaning supplies like bleach, disinfectants, and window cleaners from dollar stores. These products are essentially the same as their more expensive counterparts but come with a smaller price tag.

2. Greeting Cards

High-net-worth individuals also understand the value of a heartfelt message. Given that greeting cards can be quite expensive elsewhere, purchasing them at dollar stores is a smart move. They often stock a wide range of cards for all occasions, allowing the wealthy to stock up without breaking the bank.

3. Party Supplies

Whether it’s for a child’s birthday party or a casual get-together, party supplies are often single-use items. Wealthy shoppers frequently turn to dollar stores for party essentials like napkins, paper plates, cups, and decorations. These items are significantly cheaper at dollar stores and are perfect for single-use purposes.

4. Storage Containers

Organizing is key in any household, regardless of its size. Rich people often buy storage containers from dollar stores. These items are perfect for organizing everything from kitchen staples to craft supplies, and they come at a fraction of the cost of designer brands.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Seasonal Décor

For those who enjoy decorating their homes for the holidays but don’t want to spend a fortune, dollar stores are a treasure trove. Wealthy shoppers often buy seasonal decor like Christmas ornaments, Halloween decorations, and Easter baskets from these stores, understanding that these items are used only once a year.

6. Office Supplies

Basic office supplies like pens, notepads, and envelopes are often just as good from a dollar store as they are from a more expensive retailer. Many wealthy individuals take advantage of the savings for items that are used frequently and don’t require high-end branding.

7. Hair Accessories

For simple items like hair ties, bobby pins, and headbands, there’s no need to overspend. Wealthy individuals often buy these at dollar stores, where they can get a variety of styles and colors at a low cost.

8. Books and Magazines

Dollar stores often have a selection of books and magazines at a significantly reduced price. Wealthy readers take advantage of these deals to add to their reading collection without spending a lot.

9. Craft Supplies

For those who enjoy DIY projects or have children who love crafting, dollar stores offer a variety of supplies like beads, yarn, and stickers. The wealthy recognize that these items can be purchased at a fraction of the cost compared to craft stores.

10. Kitchen Utensils

Simple kitchen utensils like spatulas, measuring cups, and cutting boards are often just as effective from the dollar store as they are from a high-end kitchen store. Wealthy cooks know that for basic kitchen tools, the dollar store is the way to go.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Takeaway

Dollar stores offer a surprising array of products. Rich people understand the value of a dollar and know that for certain items, the quality at dollar stores is comparable to that of more expensive retailers. This savvy shopping strategy allows them to maintain their wealth while still enjoying the everyday items they need.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Target Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Target Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Walgreens Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What You Need To Know

Shopping

Is Walgreens Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What You Need To Know

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Everyday ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy

Shopping

6 Everyday 'Necessities' Frugal People Don't Buy

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The $770K Reason (and 3 More) Customers Are Bailing on Dollar Tree

Shopping

The $770K Reason (and 3 More) Customers Are Bailing on Dollar Tree

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Frugal Person’s Guide to Thrifting

Shopping

The Frugal Person's Guide to Thrifting

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Home Depot Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What Shoppers Should Know

Shopping

Is Home Depot Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What Shoppers Should Know

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Things Frugal People Never Buy New

Shopping

11 Things Frugal People Never Buy New

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Lowe’s Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Lowe's Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Save on Groceries With ‘Cash Stuffing’ — Expert Explains 5 Ways To Do It

Shopping

Save on Groceries With 'Cash Stuffing' -- Expert Explains 5 Ways To Do It

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

Shopping

I'm a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Whole Foods Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Whole Foods Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Walmart Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind This Holiday Season

Shopping

4 Walmart Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind This Holiday Season

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 6 Things Right After Christmas

Shopping

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 6 Things Right After Christmas

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!