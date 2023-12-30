10 Dollar Store Items Rich People Always Buy

PixelsEffect / iStock/Getty Images

Dollar stores are often seen as the go-to places for budget-conscious shoppers. However, you might be surprised to know these stores are frequented not just by those looking to stretch a dollar but also by the wealthy.

Rich people, known for their lavish lifestyles and expensive tastes, also find value in certain items at these stores. Here’s a look at some of the dollar store items that even the wealthy can’t resist buying.

1. Cleaning Supplies

When it comes to cleaning products, the ingredients are often similar across brands. Wealthy individuals recognize this and often purchase basic cleaning supplies like bleach, disinfectants, and window cleaners from dollar stores. These products are essentially the same as their more expensive counterparts but come with a smaller price tag.

2. Greeting Cards

High-net-worth individuals also understand the value of a heartfelt message. Given that greeting cards can be quite expensive elsewhere, purchasing them at dollar stores is a smart move. They often stock a wide range of cards for all occasions, allowing the wealthy to stock up without breaking the bank.

3. Party Supplies

Whether it’s for a child’s birthday party or a casual get-together, party supplies are often single-use items. Wealthy shoppers frequently turn to dollar stores for party essentials like napkins, paper plates, cups, and decorations. These items are significantly cheaper at dollar stores and are perfect for single-use purposes.

4. Storage Containers

Organizing is key in any household, regardless of its size. Rich people often buy storage containers from dollar stores. These items are perfect for organizing everything from kitchen staples to craft supplies, and they come at a fraction of the cost of designer brands.

5. Seasonal Décor

For those who enjoy decorating their homes for the holidays but don’t want to spend a fortune, dollar stores are a treasure trove. Wealthy shoppers often buy seasonal decor like Christmas ornaments, Halloween decorations, and Easter baskets from these stores, understanding that these items are used only once a year.

6. Office Supplies

Basic office supplies like pens, notepads, and envelopes are often just as good from a dollar store as they are from a more expensive retailer. Many wealthy individuals take advantage of the savings for items that are used frequently and don’t require high-end branding.

7. Hair Accessories

For simple items like hair ties, bobby pins, and headbands, there’s no need to overspend. Wealthy individuals often buy these at dollar stores, where they can get a variety of styles and colors at a low cost.

8. Books and Magazines

Dollar stores often have a selection of books and magazines at a significantly reduced price. Wealthy readers take advantage of these deals to add to their reading collection without spending a lot.

9. Craft Supplies

For those who enjoy DIY projects or have children who love crafting, dollar stores offer a variety of supplies like beads, yarn, and stickers. The wealthy recognize that these items can be purchased at a fraction of the cost compared to craft stores.

10. Kitchen Utensils

Simple kitchen utensils like spatulas, measuring cups, and cutting boards are often just as effective from the dollar store as they are from a high-end kitchen store. Wealthy cooks know that for basic kitchen tools, the dollar store is the way to go.

The Takeaway

Dollar stores offer a surprising array of products. Rich people understand the value of a dollar and know that for certain items, the quality at dollar stores is comparable to that of more expensive retailers. This savvy shopping strategy allows them to maintain their wealth while still enjoying the everyday items they need.

