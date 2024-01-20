Don’t Shop at Kroger This Day of The Week

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Wednesday and Friday are the best days to shop at Kroger if you want to score the best deals and avoid crowds. The worst day to shop? Saturday.

According to The Daily Meal, Kroger releases its new sales for the week in its weekly ad every Wednesday at midnight (Eastern Time), with the exception of stores in Eastern Missouri and certain parts of Indiana that drop new sales the following midnight, per Kroger. This is the best day to find buy-one, get-one free deals on produce, lowest meat prices, mix-and-match deals on pantry items, and lower prices on sauces and snacks.

Kroger also has a Free Friday Download Deal available only for digital members on some Fridays throughout the month. The Daily Meal reported that members can visit the offer page and download a coupon for a free item that’s good for up to two weeks. Items change and typically include products like popcorn, tortilla chips, salsa and granola bars.

If you want to avoid long lines, crowded aisles and grumpy patrons, Mashed says to avoid grocery shopping on Saturdays. According to Drive Research, 59% of respondents shop for groceries on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with Saturday being the day with the highest volume.

But if Saturday is the only day you can go shopping, Mashed recommends going in the early morning instead of midday, preferably leaving the store before 10 a.m. to avoid the crowd.

Make Your Money Work for You

Sunday is also listed as one of the worst times to go shopping. Google Maps shows that Sunday is the busiest right after noon when people get out of church or grab last-minute groceries before the start of the week.

Kroger locations also tend to run out of items on the weekends. Although Kroger restocks its shelves overnight, QuerySprot noted that you may have trouble finding high-demand products on shelves later in the evening on Saturdays and Sundays.

More From GOBankingRates