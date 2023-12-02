Advertiser Disclosure
Don’t Shop at Meijer on This Day of the Week

3 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Indianapolis - Circa June 2017: Meijer Retail Location.
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Navigating the aisles of a bustling supermarket can be a daunting task, especially on certain days of the week. For regular shoppers at Meijer, a well-known regional supercenter chain, choosing the right day for your shopping spree can make a significant difference. Keep reading to find out the day you might want to avoid for your Meijer shopping excursions.

The Worst Day To Shop: Saturday

Saturdays at Meijer are typically the busiest days of the week. With many shoppers opting to do their weekly shopping on this day, the store often experiences crowded aisles, longer lines at the checkout and a decrease in the availability of popular items.

Crowded Aisles, Long Lines

The high foot traffic on Saturdays significantly impacts the shopping experience. The crowded aisles make it difficult to navigate the store, especially if you’re in a hurry or shopping with family. The waiting time at checkout counters also increases substantially, adding to the overall time spent in the store.

Compromised Selection and Quality

With a large number of shoppers filtering through the store, popular items tend to sell out quickly. This means you might not always find your preferred brands or specific products. Additionally, the quality of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables and bakery items might be compromised due to the high turnover.

Alternatives To Saturday Shopping

To avoid the Saturday rush at Meijer, consider these alternatives:

  • Midweek shopping: Midweek days like Wednesday are ideal for Meijer shoppers. You’ll likely find the store less crowded, and you can take advantage of the new weekly specials that typically start on this day.
  • Early morning or late evening visits: If weekdays are not an option, try visiting Meijer early in the morning or later in the evening. These off-peak hours are generally less busy, offering a more relaxed shopping experience.
  • Utilize online services: Meijer offers online shopping options with in-store pickup or delivery. This service can save you time and the hassle of navigating through crowded store aisles.
Final Take

While shopping at Meijer provides a range of products and competitive prices, choosing the right day and time to visit can greatly enhance your shopping experience. By avoiding the busy Saturday rush and considering alternative shopping days or methods, you can shop more efficiently, find a better selection of products and enjoy a more pleasant experience overall.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

