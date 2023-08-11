13 Fan-Favorite Aldi Products, According to 70K+ of the Store’s Shoppers

The Aldi shoppers have spoken. The popular grocery chain asked tens of thousands of its customers to share the products they love the most, and recently announced the top 13 items chosen by its loyal fanbase as part of Aldi’s fifth annual Fan Favorites survey.

“Our loyal shoppers are always vocal about their love for Aldi products, and over 70,000 of them sang praises in this year’s Fan Favorites survey,” Scott Patton, vice president of national buying at Aldi, said in a press release. “Their feedback is invaluable, which is why we were excited to introduce new survey categories inspired by our fans’ interests, including ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It,’ among others.”

Here’s a look at the winners of the 2023 survey.