Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

9 Frugal Habits That Can Save You Money When Holiday Shopping

4 min Read
By Tina Nazerian
Cheerful beautiful girls are looking at bought Christmas gifts in a shopping mall.
MarianVejcik / Getty Images

It can be easy to overspend when holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two big days that might lead to you having a higher credit card statement than you expected.

But by observing some important frugal habits, you can save money when holiday shopping. GOBankingRates recently spoke with Paige Pritchard, the founder of Overcoming Overspending, about keeping your budget in check as you shop this holiday season.

1. Be Realistic About What You Can Afford 

Pritchard’s first tip? “Having realistic expectations for this holiday season” about what “you can actually afford” when it comes to gifts for people.

If you have to purchase gifts for many people, she said, think about what you can do to make it affordable, such as giving baked goods and other homemade gifts. She added that completely opting out of gifts this year and focusing on spending time with loved ones is another option you might choose.

2. Think Quality Over Quantity When It Comes To Gifts 

Prioritize quality over quantity when buying gifts, Pritchard said — the thought behind a gift is the most important. For instance, if you’re a parent, “there is absolutely no correlation between how many gifts you get your kids and how much you love them or even how good of a holiday season they’re going to have,” she explained.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. Recognize That It’s Fine To Not Shop During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 

It can feel “almost like a requirement that you have to participate” in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Pritchard said. But that’s not the case. She explained that if there’s an item you actually need and it makes sense to save on it, then go get the deal. If not? “It’s perfectly acceptable to opt out of” the two holiday sales events, she said, adding that “just because it’s on sale or just because it’s discounted doesn’t mean you need it, and it doesn’t necessarily make it a deal either.”

4. Have a Plan For Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you do decide to participate in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, “go in with a plan and go in knowing the things that you want to buy,” Pritchard advised. Plus, when you know which items you want to buy, she said, you can start searching the deals ahead of time.

5. Get In and Get Out 

Pritchard explained that she thinks “people actually end up wasting the most money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday” — not because they necessarily miss the best deals but because they buy things they didn’t intend to purchase. Her philosophy, she said, is “get in and get out” instead of perusing around to see what else is there.

6. Reuse and Refurbish Decorations  

If you’re thinking about getting a new Christmas tree or stockings, reconsider. Pritchard advised using what you have from past years and either sprucing it up or refurbishing it.

7. Skip Out on Holiday Activities That You Don’t Enjoy

Holiday activities, such as family photo shoots for Christmas cards, can take a big chunk of your paycheck. Pritchard advised thinking about some of the holiday activities that you “moreso feel obligated to do” than you genuinely “want” to do. Specifically, she noted, think about the activities that not only take up your financial resources, but also your time and mental and emotional energy. She said if you find that there’s a big discrepancy or big imbalance between what you’re getting out of an activity versus what you’re putting into it, then it’s okay to opt out.

Make Your Money Work for You

8. Rethink Spending on Personal Care 

With various events during the holiday season, personal care can be top of mind. You might want to get your nails done and buy new clothes, Pritchard pointed out. But Pritchard said that, instead, you should look into what you can do on your own (such as skipping the trip to the nail salon and painting your nails at home) and what items in your closet you can wear.

9. Implement a Waiting Period Between Seeing and Buying 

When you’re shopping this holiday season, you might want to buy items you come across immediately. But Pritchard stressed the importance of stepping back and implementing a waiting period, and recommended one of at least 72 hours. By doing so, you can evaluate if you truly want an item, she said, adding that if you’re still thinking about that item a few days later, then you can go back and get it.

Something Pritchard tells herself? “It’s not like it’s a ‘no’ forever. It’s just a ‘not right now.'”

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Secret Thrift Shopping Terms To Know So You Can Get the Best Deal

Shopping

10 Secret Thrift Shopping Terms To Know So You Can Get the Best Deal

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Day Will Have Better Deals in 2023?

Shopping

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Day Will Have Better Deals in 2023?

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Save Big With Amazon Warehouse Deals

Shopping

How To Save Big With Amazon Warehouse Deals

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Work at Goodwill: Here Are 9 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Shopping

I Work at Goodwill: Here Are 9 Insider Secrets You Should Know

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best New Sam’s Club Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

10 Best New Sam's Club Products That Are Worth Every Penny

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

Shopping

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Looking for a Deal? 3 Reasons Why Black Friday Might Not Be Worth the Hype

Shopping

Looking for a Deal? 3 Reasons Why Black Friday Might Not Be Worth the Hype

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Average American Spends This Much on Clothing — See How You Stack Up

Shopping

The Average American Spends This Much on Clothing -- See How You Stack Up

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

Shopping

You Don't Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Costco on Black Friday

Shopping

8 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Costco on Black Friday

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!