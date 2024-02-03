Here’s How Much I Spend Grocery Shopping at Costco

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Are you guilty of checking out the carts of everyone around you while you wait in line at Costco? (I can’t be the only nosey one!)

If you’ve ever wondered how much your Costco spending compares to other shoppers, check out the items real Costco customers shared with us.

As anyone who shops at warehouse membership clubs like Costco, BJ’s, and Sam’s Club understands, you’re saving per quantity of the item you buy but have to pay up a lot first. For example, $29.99 for 36 rolls of Scott toilet paper at Costco versus $5.49 for a 4-pack of the same toilet paper at ShopRite. Still, if you can afford the membership prices and the items they sell are worthwhile to you, it’s a smart way to shop for groceries and other household items.

In a GOBankingRates survey from last year about Costco shopping habits, most of those polled said they go once a month or twice a month. That’s pretty much what the respondents below said, too.

That 2023 survey of 1,000 Costco members found that the majority spend between $50 and $200 on their average trip.

What Costco Customers Put in Their Carts and How Much They Spend

“Their huge container of tzatziki is so good,” says Stefanie G., RDN, Long Island, NY. The mom of two spends about $250 every two weeks. “We also love to get La Colombe iced coffees, Morning Summit cereal, Vital Proteins collagen protein powder, First Colony Rainforest Blend organic whole bean coffee, Kirkland Himalayan Salt potato chips, and my husband just bought a pair of jeans.”

“We’re practically weekly shoppers at Costco with receipts that total anywhere between $250 and $450,” says Lauren Meyers in Dunellen, NJ, who shops there weekly for a family of five. “Our family will try virtually anything that Kirkland makes. We buy nearly everything there, including bigger ticket items like a dining room table, dresser, refrigerator, TV, soundbar, PS5, Nintendo Switch…the list goes on. We even bought a car through a Costco-approved dealer.”

“My family and I go to Costco every two weeks and spend about $200 every time we go,” says Ryan Greenspan, who shops for a family of four in Manvel, TX. “It’s painful because it’s always a madhouse but the prices on bulk items are too good to pass up-as long as we use them for the expiration date. Some regular toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, formula (Kirkland), laundry detergent, aluminum foil, coffee creamer, and bread.”

“The biggest winner in my house is poke bowls for school lunch!” says Rebecca Weinreich, a mom of two in Bucks County, PA. “We can’t survive with eggs [sold as two dozen or five dozen], smoked salmon, Kerrygold cheddar, and maple syrup. I’ve also had great success buying computers and appliances here as well.”

“My family buys shrimp, milk, paper towels, and toilet paper (monthly), detergent, granola bars, cat litter (monthly) and at least one to two nonessential items because I have to try the new stuff-like the Neutrogena face cream,” says Amy Arsiwala, mom of three in Somerset, NJ. “It’s usually over $200 for each visit.”

“I probably spend about $600 to $700 twice a year at Costco,”. says Diana Skeem in Kennett Square, PA. “This includes all paper products, soap, salt for water treatment, frozen food, lunch, and recess snacks, Kirkland baby wipes, butter, cereal, apple sauces, mac and cheese, and crackers. Beyond the two big trips a year, I go to Costco about every three weeks for milk, bread, produce, frozen foods, and dry food. I usually spend about $100 to $150 on those trips.”

