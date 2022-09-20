Advertiser Disclosure
Hottest Budget-Savvy Toys for This Holiday Season — Kids Gifts for Under $20

Returning to relative normality after the pandemic — but still burdened by steady high inflation and escalating consumer prices — retailers are getting an early jump on this coming holiday season. For those in the toy industry, holiday marketing has already begun in earnest.

However, the much-anticipated holiday shopping list from The Toy Insider provides an all-in-one toy shopping and resource guide for parents, showcasing more than 360 toys from 145 manufacturers, according to PR Newswire.

This year, inflation and consumer prices have changed the way consumers spend, something not lost on Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer for Toy Insider. Quoted by Business Insider, she said: “We’re already seeing inflation impacting the toy box. Getting your hands on hot toys this year means budgeting more dollars, plus shopping early to avoid the disappointment of a sold-out toy.” 

With that in mind, The Toy Insider has also created a budget-minded “12 Under $20” list. This year’s list includes a mixed bag of great deals on pop ‘n’ lock dinosaurs, games featuring matching characters from CoComelon and interactive fun from Pixicade, Star Wars Micro Galaxy figures, still-in-style fashion fidgets and light-up poppers, plant-based sensory sculpting from Playfoam Naturals and cool coloring sets from Crayola.

Budgeting and availability may mean shoppers will need to be savvier and start earlier this year. Luckily, The Toy Insider has every shopper covered.

“Our gift guide is a handy and well-rounded resource for anyone shopping more mindfully for kids this holiday season,” added Schacht. “We hand-picked products so that no matter your budget and how you shop — online, in store, at a mass retailer or local toy shop — there’s something for everyone at every price point.”

The Toy Insider’s “12 Under $20” list for 2022 follows.

  • 5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brands (ZURU).
  • Captivz Dominion Dino Surprise Egg (Toy Monster).
  • CoComelon Pattern Party Game (Funko Games).
  • Express My Feelings Journal (hand2mind).
  • Fashion Fidgets (WowWee).
  • Glow Fusion Marker Coloring Sets (Crayola).
  • Kittens vs Gherkins (Cepia).
  • Pixicade Pets (BitOGenius).
  • Playfoam Naturals (Educational Insights).
  • Pop It! Pro (Buffalo Games).
  • Star Wars Micro Galaxy Starfighter Class (Jazwares).
  • Tugl Cube (Fat Brain Toys).

