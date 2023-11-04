7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Hair essentials like bobby pins, elastics, headbands, and barrettes can quickly add up when purchased individually at drug stores and supermarkets. But at Dollar Tree, you can stock up on all the hair accessories you need for women and girls at just $1 per pack.

Their complete line of metal and plastic bobby pins, stretchy elastics in colors and neutrals, fashion headbands, and decorative clips means you’ll always have spare hair supplies without overspending. Some name brand versions of these products can run $5 per pack or more elsewhere.

Maintaining a full stash of basic hair items for a fraction of the price makes Dollar Tree the go-to for all your ponytail, braid, and updo needs.