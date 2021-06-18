How to Get the Most Out of Amazon Prime Day

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

In what many consider the “Black Friday” of the summer, Amazon Prime Day will happen on June 21 and 22, offering sale prices on thousands of items.

See: Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Early — Here Are Deals You Can Get Right Now

Find: 23 Secret Ways to Save Money on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive shopping event for the site’s 200 million Prime subscribers worldwide. Amazon Prime’s biggest benefit might be the free one-day/two-day and expedited shipping options, but it also includes a ton of other freebies like monthly free games and digital books, video and music streaming and preview access to various forms of entertainment.

With Prime Day around the corner, here’s how you can get the most out of Amazon’s premier service:

Get Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. It might seem like a lot, but if you regularly order things from Amazon and use the entertainment perks, it easily pays for itself.

See: Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Weighing Cost vs. Savings

Find: Best Buy Launches Membership Program to Rival Amazon Prime

Make Your Money Work for You

Free Trial Access to Prime Day

New subscribers only can sign up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy Prime Day deals and other Prime benefits. You’ll be charged the price of the membership unless you cancel before the 30 days are over. If you have had a membership before, though, or have done a trial in the past, you’re ineligible for this offer.

Amazon App

Although there is no difference in prices between the site and the app, getting the application on your phone undoubtedly makes it easier to shop — and snag lightning deals. Lightning deals are offers that are available for only a short amount of time and in limited quantities, so they get snagged up quickly. Having an alert sent to your phone and storing your card information on your account can make it easier to grab the deal.

Wish Lists

Amazon wish lists are a great way to prevent impulsive buying and are also a useful tool to see when prices have dropped so you can strike when the time is right. Amazon will notify you if items on your wish list have increased or decreased in price and by how much. It’s a good idea to get a wish list started now, and then on Prime Day, see if any of your items have dropped in price.

See: Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime — Which Is Better?

Find: The 6 Best Store Credit Cards Worth a Spot in Your Wallet

Amazon Prime Store Card

The Amazon Prime store card is a credit card offered by Synchrony bank that offers 5% back on purchases or six-month 0% financing on purchases of $150 or more. Amazon will drop a $100 gift card in your Amazon account when you’re approved, and you get a 1% bonus resulting in a total of 6% back on everything during Prime Day.

Amazon-Specific Brands

Amazon has already released sales on some of its own branded products like Echo speakers and Fire devices. If you are looking to snag one of these products, you can start now to look for the best deals ahead of Prime Day.

Bonus Credits

Shoppers who spend $10 at small businesses on Amazon Launchpad can claim a $10 credit to use during Prime Day. The credit is offered until June 20, the day before Prime Day kicks off.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates