I Work at Target: Here Are 10 Insider Secrets You Should Know When Shopping

Attention, Target shoppers! As an unnamed Target employee revealed in an exclusive GOBankingRates interview, insider knowledge can profoundly improve your big box bargain hunting game. By anonymously sharing little-known intel, this stealth staffer empowered shoppers to maximize savings and experiences within those iconic red walls. We compiled their top 10 insider secrets to help you shop Target smarter.

No. 1: Perks of the Target Credit Card

“If you’ve been turning down Target’s credit card offers, it’s time to reconsider. It’s a legit good deal,” the undercover source insisted. “The 5% discount and 30-day return extension are game-changers.” Beyond simply financing purchases interest-free for 6-24 months, flashing plastic branded with Target’s bullseye unlocks exclusive perks easy to overlook. But leveraging their credit card also yields year-round savings and flexibility rivaling Target’s top competitors.

No. 2: Tech Trade-Ins Mean Free Money

With old devices cluttering drawers, the insider indicated that Target accepts electronics trade-ins not just for environmental kudos, but actual monetary rewards. “Got old electronics lying around? Ask our electronics department about trading them in for a Target gift card,” they advised. “It’s a win-win.” So before dumping dusty gadgets and games at Goodwill, check their buyback potential at Target. Receiving discounts makes trashing tech much sweeter.

No. 3: Markdown Schedules Vary by Department

Finding the steepest savings takes insider intel. “Want the best deals? Know the markdown schedule. Electronics on Mondays, clothing on Tuesdays,” the insider advised.

Rather than relying on luck in clearance aisles, memorize cycles of sale announcements oscillating between merchandise categories week-to-week. Then, time your shopping runs strategically. Ask an employee to share the schedule with you and you’ll be the first one to know where the deals are.

No. 4: Price Adjustments Offer Fairness

No one enjoys buyer’s remorse over items instantly marked down post-purchase. But according to our guide, Target’s price match policy provides a generous 14-day window allowing refunds on differences. “Frustrated with post-purchase discounts? No worries. Bring your receipt within 14 days and we’ll refund the difference. That’s our commitment to fairness.” Always keep your register receipts so you can take advantage of price adjustments should sales pop up.

No. 5: Compare Prices Across Locations

Think Target maintains pricing consistency across its nearly 2,000 stores nationwide? Guess again, our candid staffer said. “Not all Targets are created equal. Prices can vary between locations, so it’s worth comparing to ensure you’re getting the best deal.” Checking online stock and values prior to store walks prevents overpaying at a given address. Why rush to checkout without scoping for superior savings just one town over?

No. 6: Before You Shop, Check Online

Beyond brick-and-mortar bounty, our insider reminded us that checking online inventory can unlock additional exclusives. “Before you hit the store, check Target.com. Some items cost less online, and you can stack up on discounts using the Cartwheel app.” This also helps you make the most of shopping with coupon codes and loyalty points.

No. 7: Coupon Combinations Multiply Savings

Think layering coupons seems extreme? Not so says our specialist, who encouraged stacking all available discounts simultaneously. “Combine, combine, combine! Whether it’s Target coupons, manufacturer’s coupons, or even ones from competitors — we love saving you money.” So don’t limit yourself to a single coupon or promo code per trip. Use as many as you can to make the most of price-slashing.

No. 8: Gift Card Bonuses

What could incentivize shopping beyond sheer savings? Cold hard gift card cash, said our insider. “Keep an eye on promotions like: spend $100 on select items and receive a free $20 gift card. Big sales days often come with bonus gift cards too.” Who doesn’t adore free spending money?

No. 9: Pharmacy Rewards From Unexpected Places

Since the 2015 acquisition of Target’s pharmacy business by CVS, the two brands have partnered up for rewards. “CVS Pharmacy users, take note — your ExtraCare card can earn you Target coupons when you fill your prescriptions — up to $50 per year. It’s a hidden perk,” the insider noted.

No. 10: Bring Your Own Bags

Protect the planet and pad your wallet simultaneously by BYOBing, our eco-conscious insider advised. “Be environmentally conscious and save money. Bring your own bags and we’ll shave off $0.05 from your purchase.” Five cents may not seem like a lot, but even small amounts like this add up over time. Tote around reusable bags — or keep some stashed in your car — and skip feeling frazzled at the register.

