5 Products Under $25 To Solve Everyday Inconveniences

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Money might not be able to directly buy happiness, but it can be used to make life more convenient. That can mean freeing up time for things you enjoy, reducing stress and more — and you don’t have to always break the bank to solve inconveniences. The following five types of products can be found for under $25:

1. Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

Picture this: You pour yourself a fresh cup of hot coffee in the morning and sit at your desk to dive into work. You take a few sips while checking email, and then you start working on a new project. Fifteen minutes pass by in a blink, and you go for another sip, only to find your coffee has turned lukewarm. Sound familiar?If you want to keep your coffee hot longer, consider buying a stainless steel mug. These don’t have to be travel tumblers. They can look like regular coffee mugs, but with stainless steel insulating your cup of joe. For example, some Yeti mugs are currently $21 on Amazon.

2. Resistance Bands

If you struggle to find time to workout, or you travel a lot and don’t always have access to a gym, resistance bands can be a good tool for building muscle. For example, if you’re casually watching TV, you might get a few reps in with a resistance band. Or maybe you want to workout at home, but rather than building out a home gym, you can do some exercises using resistance bands.You’d be surprised how challenging and versatile resistance bands can be. Bands from Veick can provide up to 150 pounds of resistance when combining bands, and they sell for $24.97 on Amazon.

3. Dog Treat Holder for Leashes

If you’re training your puppy or like to have some snacks on hand for your pooch when taking them for a walk, a dog treat holder can make it easier to quickly grab treats, compared to carrying around a whole separate bag. Items like the Kibble Bubble treat pouch can clip onto a leash, so you don’t have to hold anything extra. At only $5.87 on Amazon for the Kibble Bubble pouch, it’s a small price to pay for convenience.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner

Cleaning your makeup brushes is an importantpart of keeping your skin healthy, but doing so manually can be tedious. If you want an easier way to clean them, an electric cleaner could be the way to go. For example, a device from Ricris can clean your makeup brushes in seconds, saving you time and the hassle of hand washing them. It’s currently on sale for $23.99 on Amazon.

5. Jar Opener

Lastly, spending a little bit of money on a jar opener, like one from Meyuewal for $9.99 on Amazon may seem like an unnecessary knick-knack, but it can come in handy. Some people, like those with arthritis, might need this device more frequently, but no matter your age or strength, some jars seem like they’ll just never open. On those occasions, rather than wasting time and getting frustrated, using a jar opener can quickly solve your problem and you can move on to preparing the rest of your meal.

More From GOBankingRates