There’s Still Time To Save Money on Tax-Free School Supplies in These States

CasarsaGuru / iStock.com

The first day of school is right around the corner and families can save money this month by taking advantage of special tax holidays across the U.S. Some states plan sales tax holidays, allowing shoppers to purchase school supplies such as notebooks, backpacks, clothing and computers without paying sales tax (local taxes may still apply).

See: Compare Prices for Your Back-to-School Shopping List at Target, Amazon and More

Learn: Target Offers 100% College Tuition (Plus Textbooks) To Attract Workers, Following In Walmart’s Footsteps



Depending on where you live, Money reported that you could save as much as 7% on your purchase; however, not all states have a sales tax. According to the Tax Foundation, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don’t have a sales tax and shoppers can benefit from tax-free shopping year-round.

Here are the back-to-school shopping days, according to Money, and what you’ll be able to buy tax-free:

Arkansas

Dates: August 7-8

Items:

School supplies (no price limit)

Clothing up to $100 per item

Electronic devices (no price limit)

Connecticut

Dates: August 15-21

Items:

Clothing and footwear up to $100 per item

Florida

Dates: July 31 to August 9

Items:

School supplies up to $15 per item

Clothing up to $60 per item

Computers up to $1,000 per item

Make Your Money Work for You

More: 7 Money-Saving Tips for Teachers



Iowa

Dates: August 6-7

Items:

Clothing up to $100 per item

Maryland

Dates: August 8-14

Items:

Clothing and footwear up to $100 per item

Massachusetts

Dates: August 14-15

Items:

All taxpayer purchases under $2,500 (with exceptions)

Missouri

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

School supplies up to $50 per item

Clothing up to $100 per item

Computers up to $1,500 per item

Explore: Coronavirus Reveals How Much Teachers Should Really Be Paid



New Mexico

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

School supplies up to $30 per item

Clothing up to $100 per item

Computers up to $1,000 per item

Computer equipment up to $500 per item

Ohio

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

School supplies and instructional materials up to $20 per item

Clothing up to $75 per item

Oklahoma

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

Clothing up to $100 per item

Read: The Richest School Districts in Every State

South Carolina

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

School supplies (no price limit)

Clothing and accessories (no price limit)

Computers and technology (no price limit)

Bedroom and bathroom products (no price limit)

Texas

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

Clothing and footwear up to $100 per item

School supplies and backpacks up to $100 per item

Virginia

Dates: August 6-8

Items:

School supplies up to $20 per item

Clothing up to $100 per item

Make Your Money Work for You

While the annual back-to-school tax holidays have passed in some states, many are still offering the discount during the first three weeks of August. Money also noted that shoppers should check their state’s specific rules for eligibility, as what counts as “school supplies” can vary by location.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 6, 2021