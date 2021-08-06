There’s Still Time To Save Money on Tax-Free School Supplies in These States
The first day of school is right around the corner and families can save money this month by taking advantage of special tax holidays across the U.S. Some states plan sales tax holidays, allowing shoppers to purchase school supplies such as notebooks, backpacks, clothing and computers without paying sales tax (local taxes may still apply).
See: Compare Prices for Your Back-to-School Shopping List at Target, Amazon and More
Learn: Target Offers 100% College Tuition (Plus Textbooks) To Attract Workers, Following In Walmart’s Footsteps
Depending on where you live, Money reported that you could save as much as 7% on your purchase; however, not all states have a sales tax. According to the Tax Foundation, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don’t have a sales tax and shoppers can benefit from tax-free shopping year-round.
Here are the back-to-school shopping days, according to Money, and what you’ll be able to buy tax-free:
Arkansas
Dates: August 7-8
Items:
- School supplies (no price limit)
- Clothing up to $100 per item
- Electronic devices (no price limit)
Connecticut
Dates: August 15-21
Items:
- Clothing and footwear up to $100 per item
Florida
Dates: July 31 to August 9
Items:
- School supplies up to $15 per item
- Clothing up to $60 per item
- Computers up to $1,000 per item
More: 7 Money-Saving Tips for Teachers
Iowa
Dates: August 6-7
Items:
- Clothing up to $100 per item
Maryland
Dates: August 8-14
Items:
- Clothing and footwear up to $100 per item
Massachusetts
Dates: August 14-15
Items:
- All taxpayer purchases under $2,500 (with exceptions)
Missouri
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- School supplies up to $50 per item
- Clothing up to $100 per item
- Computers up to $1,500 per item
Explore: Coronavirus Reveals How Much Teachers Should Really Be Paid
New Mexico
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- School supplies up to $30 per item
- Clothing up to $100 per item
- Computers up to $1,000 per item
- Computer equipment up to $500 per item
Ohio
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- School supplies and instructional materials up to $20 per item
- Clothing up to $75 per item
Oklahoma
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- Clothing up to $100 per item
Read: The Richest School Districts in Every State
South Carolina
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- School supplies (no price limit)
- Clothing and accessories (no price limit)
- Computers and technology (no price limit)
- Bedroom and bathroom products (no price limit)
Texas
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- Clothing and footwear up to $100 per item
- School supplies and backpacks up to $100 per item
Virginia
Dates: August 6-8
Items:
- School supplies up to $20 per item
- Clothing up to $100 per item
While the annual back-to-school tax holidays have passed in some states, many are still offering the discount during the first three weeks of August. Money also noted that shoppers should check their state’s specific rules for eligibility, as what counts as “school supplies” can vary by location.
More From GOBankingRates
- What Money Topics Do You Want Covered: Ask the Financially Savvy Female
- The 29 Biggest Car Mistakes That Will Cost You
- Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates
- Monifi Review: Jumpstart Your Financial Progress With This Goal-Based Banking App’s $250 Bonus
Last updated: August 6, 2021