Target Makes Christmas Brighter With Special Sales and Extended Hours for Last-Minute Shoppers

Are you a last-minute shopper? Maybe you were waiting for some free cash or wanted to keep your Christmas money in your savings account as long as possible. Smart money management often means waiting to make a purchase.

Fortunately, even if you weren’t able to shop the Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales, you can still snag plenty of deals on your favorite brands from top retailers.

If you’re getting a late start on your holiday shopping, Target has your back. The retailer is making it easy to shop, online or in stores, right up until Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from Target, here are some of the initiatives the store has planned, along with a ton of last-minute deals.

Extended Holiday Hours

Target has extended its hours now through Dec. 23, 2023. Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight. On Christmas Eve, stores open at 7 a.m. but close at 8 p.m.

Fast Order Pickups

If you order online for drive up or in-store pickup, you can pick up your merchandise within just a few hours. Target offers store pickup until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You can also order a Starbucks to go and have it delivered to your car — along with your merchandise. Returns are easy, made directly from your car window in an order pick-up parking spot.

Same-Day Delivery with Shipt

If you’d rather not leave your home, you can get same-day delivery in as little as one hour — all the way up to 4 p.m. local time on Dec. 24, 2023. Target uses Shipt for same-day delivery, which means shipments of $35 or more are free for members (or $9.99 for non-members).

However, if you wait until Dec. 17, you can get a Shipt membership for just $49, which is 50% off the usual $99 annual price. Order just five deliveries between Dec. 17, 2023, and Dec. 17, 2024, and your membership has already paid for itself.

If you’re not ready to commit, you can sign up for a 14-day free Shipt trial here, which will get you through the holidays.

Deals on Toys, Housewares, Clothing and More

In addition to saving time this holiday season, Target will also continue saving shoppers money right up to the last minute.

Right now through Dec. 16, Target is offering $10 off toy purchases of $50 or more, or $25 off purchases of $100 or more. Plus, the popular Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, one of the year’s highly coveted pieces of tech, is on sale for $50 off. Buy a Meta Quest 2 on sale now through Dec. 16 and you’ll also get a $50 Target gift card.

Housewares and small appliance brands like KitchenAid, Ninja and Cuisinart are also on sale up to 40% off through Dec. 16.

Now through Dec. 24, you can find deals of up to $100 off select Apple products.

In addition to the sale on Apple products, Target rolls out additional sales beginning Dec. 17, continuing through Christmas Eve.

Snag 50% off top brands of toys including Disney, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise! and Squishmallows, as well as select video games.

If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, spend $40 on health and beauty products and get a free $10 Target gift card. You must be a Target Circle member to claim this offer, but it’s free to join.

Finally, enjoy 40% off select women’s sweaters and 30% off clothing, boots, and shoes for both men and women.

Whether you need last-minute gifts or haven’t even started your holiday shopping, Target’s sales and fast order pick-up or delivery can help you start checking items off your holiday to-do list with ease.

