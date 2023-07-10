Advertiser Disclosure
These 5 Cities Are About To Get a Costco

By Josephine Nesbit
Last year, Costco announced plans to open 24 new stores this fiscal year, Business Insider reported — five of which are opening this summer in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Ohio and California. As of June 22, 2023, there are 855 Costco stores across the globe, of which 587 are in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

If you live in one of these cities, you can join before the new locations open or wait to join in person. Gold Star members pay a $60 annual fee in the U.S., including two household-use cards. Executive Members pay $120 and get additional benefits and savings.

According to Costco, warehouses at these locations will have a gas station, tire service center, hearing aid center, optical department, pharmacy and more. Here’s when you can expect doors to open at these new Costco locations.

Buckeye, Arizona

A new Costco store is opening on July 13 at 1111 N. North Verrado Way in Buckeye, Arizona. The store’s hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Georgetown, Texas

On July 14, the new Costco at 2201 N. IH35 in Georgetown, Texas, will open its doors. This location is open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northeast Denver, Colorado

There’s a new Costco opening on July 19 at 4741 N. Airport Way in Denver. Store hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Canton, Ohio

A Costco at 4736 Dressler Road in NW Canton is due to open on August 17. On weekdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the store is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Marysville, California

Costco doesn’t say exactly when the Marysville location will open, but it will be in September of this year. Openings24.com says it will be located at 6000 Lindhurst Ave, West Linda, Marysville, and store hours are to be announced.

