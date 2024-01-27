Advertiser Disclosure
10 Things You Should Avoid Buying at Dollar Tree in January 2024

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor

As January 2024 rolls in, bargain hunters are often tempted to scour Dollar Tree for unbeatable deals. However, not everything on the shelves is a wise purchase.

There are items you should think twice about before adding them to your Dollar Tree cart this month. From seasonal leftovers to low-quality electronics, these are 10 products to avoid.


1. Seasonal Decorations From Last Year

Why you should avoid this: Dollar Tree often sells leftover seasonal decorations from previous holidays at the beginning of the year. While it might be tempting to stock up for next year, these items often have fading colors and outdated designs.

2. Calendars and Planners

Why you should avoid this: Calendars and planners are a common find in January, but dollar-store planners are often of low quality, with thin paper that easily tears and smudges.

3. Winter Clothing Accessories

Why you should avoid this: Winter gear like gloves and scarves found at Dollar Tree may seem like a bargain, but they are usually made from inferior materials that provide little warmth and fall apart quickly.

4. Off-Brand Electronics

Why you should avoid this: Off-brand electronics like chargers and earphones might be cheap, but they often fail quickly and can even be unsafe, lacking proper certification.

5. Batteries

Why you should avoid this: Batteries from Dollar Tree can be of lower quality, leading to a shorter lifespan and less reliability, which is not ideal for essential devices.

6. Cheap Kitchen Gadgets

Why you should avoid this: While tempting, these gadgets often break easily and are made from materials that might not be safe for food contact over time.

7. Pre-Packaged Snacks Near Expiration

Why you should avoid this: Always check expiration dates on pre-packaged snacks. Dollar stores often sell items close to their expiration date, which can affect an item’s freshness and taste.

8. Over-the-Counter Medications

Why you should avoid this: The effectiveness and storage conditions of over-the-counter medications from discount stores can be questionable. It’s better to purchase these from reputable pharmacies.

9. Toys

Why you should avoid this: Toys from Dollar Tree might not meet safety standards, containing small parts or toxic materials, posing risks to children.

10. Pet Food

Why you should avoid this: The quality of pet food available at discount stores is often subpar, potentially lacking in nutritional value and made with lower quality ingredients.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

