8 Thrift Store Shopping Hacks To Save Even More Money

Thrifting isn’t new, but demand from Gen Z consumers is leading the growth of the secondhand market.

According to a new report from secondhand platform thredUP, 75% of consumers (85% Gen Z) have shopped or are open to shopping for secondhand apparel. The U.S. secondhand market is expected to reach $70 billion by 2027, nine times faster than the expected growth for the retail clothing sector.

If you want to jump into this trend, you can save even more money by following these thrift store shopping hacks from the Krazy Coupon Lady.

1. Thrift in Small Towns Instead of Big Cities

The best high-end brands aren’t always in the bigger cities. According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, small towns don’t often get enough local donations to stay stocked, so they’ll get shipments from cities with a surplus. This means you can still find designer items at a fraction of the cost, with less competition.

2. Look for Seasonal Coupons

Most stores have seasonal coupons — even thrift stores! This varies by store and region, but stores typically release coupons several times a year during peak shopping seasons.

3. Shop for Off-Season Clothes

The Krazy Coupon Lady recommended shopping for off-season clothes. For example, look for winter coats or boots instead of sundresses in the summer and spring. These items have the best deals because they’re not in high demand.

4. Get a 20% Off Coupon When You Donate to Goodwill

Some Goodwill locations offer a 20% off coupon when you make a donation. This means that every time you donate a bag of clothes, you get another 20% off coupon.

5. Find Out When Your Local Thrift Store Restocks

Most stores have certain days and times of the week when they restock their shelves. Shopping on this day, which is different from store to store, gives you the first pick on new items.

6. Shop Markdown Days

According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, many thrift stores have different color tags on items that go on sale each week on the same day. Savers marks down their tags on Monday, and Goodwill marks down their tags on Sunday. This may not be true everywhere, so check with your local store.

7. Look Online

Thrifting doesn’t only take place in brick-and-mortar stores. You can also find great deals on secondhand items online. If you shop at thredUP, the Krazy Coupon Lady advised waiting for a free shipping code. Plus, if you’re new or haven’t shopped in a while, you could score a 50% off discount code.

8. Don’t Be Afraid to Haggle

If you see an item that’s broken or damaged, you can haggle for a deeper discount. It may not always work, but it doesn’t hurt to ask.

