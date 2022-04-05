Walmart Has Extensive Price Match Policy — but There’s a Major Catch

With rising prices due to inflation, most shoppers today are looking for the best deals. But with gas prices so high, you also don’t want to visit multiple stores to save money, which is why choosing stores with price matching policies can help.

Walmart has a price match policy, but you’ll need to be aware of all the exclusions to save yourself some headaches.

First, understand that Walmart.com and Walmart brick-and-mortar stores have two different price match policies. Walmart stores will only price match online prices from Walmart.com.

So, if you’re shopping at your local Walmart and check your phone to find a lower price on Amazon, Walmart won’t match that price. You can either order from the other retailer to save money and wait a day or two for the product (unless same-day shipping is available), or pay more and go home with the item in-hand from Walmart.

More Walmart In-store Price Match Rules You Need To Know

Walmart has several other exclusions for their in-store price matching. You should know that you can only use the price match discount on one item per day. Additionally, BOGO deals are excluded from price match savings, as well, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Also, to take advantage of price matching, it must be an exact item and must show as being in stock on the Walmart website.

Walmart.com Price-Match Rules

Walmart.com will price-match items you find online cheaper at one of their online competitors. It’s a lengthy list of websites, but it does not include every website. According to the Walmart.com corporate website, online retailers eligible for Walmart.com’s price matching are:

Academy.com

Amazon.com

Autozone.com

Babiesrus.com

Basspro.com

Bedbathandbeyond.com

Bestbuy.com

Cabelas.com

Chewy.com

Dickssportinggoods.com

Dollargeneral.com

Familydollar.com

Homedepot.com

Jcpenny.com

Kmart.com

Kohls.com

Lowes.com

Michaels.com

Newegg.com

Officedepot.com

Oreillyauto.com

Pepboys.com

Petco.com

Petsmart.com

Sears.com

Staples.com

Target.com

Walgreens.com

However, many items are excluded from online price matching, including Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, closeouts, liquidations or flash sales, and any refurbished merchandise. Walmart will only price match against the advertised price before additional coupons or discounts.

With all this in mind, you’ll want to be prepared when you walk into the store or buy online. Be sure to double-check that the brand, model, size and color are all an exact match. Otherwise, Walmart will not sell the item for the lower price. In some cases, a supervisor in the store must verify the price and availability at Walmart.com through an in-store terminal.

Customers in Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico cannot take advantage of the price match policy, either online or in stores.

