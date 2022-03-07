Gas Apps Could Save You Money as Oil Prices Continue to Surge

If you’re looking to save money on gasoline during the upcoming travel season — and you will be, trust us — one way to do so is by using gas apps that can help you find the cheapest gas in the immediate vicinity.

This is particularly useful as prices at the pump approach record highs. The average price of regular gasoline was $4.065 a gallon as of Monday morning, according to AAA — its highest in more than a decade. Prices have surged higher amid a similar surge in oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has contributed to global shortages.

GasBuddy estimates that the average price will reach $4.25 a gallon by May, USA Today reported, putting it well above the previous record of $4.11 set in July 2008.

To help ease the pain, many consumers will turn to gas apps to shave a few cents a gallon by finding the best prices in the area.

“When you’re on a road trip, things can get expensive no matter what your budget is,” Sahara Rose De Vore, a Milwaukee-based travel coach and consultant, told US News & World Report. “Everything from accommodations, food, tolls, activities and, of course, transportation, can easily add up.”

Here’s a look at six gas apps that can help you cut costs, as reported by US News:

AAA TripTik Travel Planner: You don’t need to be a paid member of AAA to get this app, which gives you info on all the gas stations in your area and their prices. You can also plan road trips with the app.

You don’t need to be a paid member of AAA to get this app, which gives you info on all the gas stations in your area and their prices. You can also plan road trips with the app. GasBuddy: With this app, you type in your ZIP code to find gas prices for stations in the area. The app uses reports from users and data furnished by gas stations, so it might not always be 100% accurate. You can also request a free GasBuddy card that might fetch you up to 25 cents a gallon off your price at the pump.

With this app, you type in your ZIP code to find gas prices for stations in the area. The app uses reports from users and data furnished by gas stations, so it might not always be 100% accurate. You can also request a free GasBuddy card that might fetch you up to 25 cents a gallon off your price at the pump. Gas Guru: This app shows gas prices in your area and also lets you filter by price, fuel grade and distance. Data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, a fuel-pricing service firm, so prices should be pretty accurate. The app also shows you other businesses in the area in case you need to grab a bite or pick up something from the store.

This app shows gas prices in your area and also lets you filter by price, fuel grade and distance. Data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, a fuel-pricing service firm, so prices should be pretty accurate. The app also shows you other businesses in the area in case you need to grab a bite or pick up something from the store. GetUpside: With this app, you can get up to 25 cents a gallon off the pump price. In most cases you’ll have to take a photo of your receipt in the app to get the savings. But there’s another feature, called “check in,” that lets you get the savings without a photo.

With this app, you can get up to 25 cents a gallon off the pump price. In most cases you’ll have to take a photo of your receipt in the app to get the savings. But there’s another feature, called “check in,” that lets you get the savings without a photo. MapQuest: Most people probably know this app as way to help you find the best and quickest route to your destination. But the app also helps you find gas stations on your route, check prices and choose the cheapest option.

Most people probably know this app as way to help you find the best and quickest route to your destination. But the app also helps you find gas stations on your route, check prices and choose the cheapest option. Waze: Another navigational app that can show you the nearest gas station, along with its prices. Waze also offers a contactless payment feature you can use at participating ExxonMobil and Shell stations, letting you pay with your phone.

