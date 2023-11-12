Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

8 Tips to Fly Internationally for the Price of a Domestic Flight

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy female passenger drinking coffee and smiling while female flight attendant serving lunch on board stock photo
Yaroslav Astakhov / iStock.com

Traveling internationally often comes with the assumption of hefty price tags. However, with some savvy strategies and flexibility, you can explore global destinations for the cost of hopping over to the next state. Here’s how to fly internationally for the price of a domestic flight.

1. Be Flexible With Your Dates

Airlines are notorious for adjusting their prices based on demand. If you can be flexible with your travel dates, you’re more likely to snag a bargain. Sites like Google Flights or Skyscanner can show you a calendar view of fare prices over a month. Flying mid-week, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, can also be cheaper. Additionally, flying on the holiday itself, like Thanksgiving Day, often yields lower prices.

2. Use Flight Comparison Tools

Don’t rely on a single website for your flight booking. Use comparison tools like Kayak or Momondo to check multiple airlines and booking sites at once. This will give you a broader view of the available deals. Some of these sites have an alert system, where you can set notifications for price drops on your preferred routes.

3. Consider Alternative Airports

Big city airports are convenient but often pricier. Consider flying out of or into smaller, regional airports. These can offer significant savings and may not be as far from your destination as you think. For example, flying into Gatwick rather than Heathrow when visiting London, or choosing Newark over JFK when heading to New York City.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Embrace Layovers

Non-stop flights are great, but they come with a premium. Opting for a flight with one or two layovers can cut costs drastically. Sometimes, you can even turn these layovers into an advantage by creating a mini trip in a city you haven’t visited before. Just make sure the layover is long enough to avoid a mad dash through the airport.

5. Book Early — But Not Too Early

Booking at the right time can be tricky. When it’s too early, airlines haven’t started discounting seats. When it’s too late, you may face last-minute surcharges. As a guideline, start searching for international flights about two to three months before your desired departure date for the best deals.

6. Use Points and Miles Wisely

If you’ve been hoarding points and miles from credit card purchases or previous flights, now might be the time to use them. Sign up for airline newsletters and loyalty programs to get wind of point deals. Sometimes, booking an international flight can cost fewer points than a domestic one, depending on the promotion.

7. Consider Shoulder Season

Every destination has a peak season with sky-high prices. But just before or after this period, the “shoulder season,” prices can drop significantly. The weather is often still favorable, and attractions are less crowded. For instance, Europe in the fall or Latin America in the spring.

Make Your Money Work for You

8. Track Your Flights  

Once you’ve set your sights on a destination, start tracking flight prices with tools like Hopper or AirfareWatchdog. These services use algorithms to predict when prices will rise or fall, and they can notify you when it’s the best time to buy.

The Takeaway

Flying internationally without breaking the bank requires a blend of timing, research, and a touch of luck. By employing these tips, you’ll stand a better chance at booking a flight to a dream destination for the price of visiting your hometown. So, start planning your next trip. The world awaits, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Comparing Side Gigs/Saving Advice

Best Ways To Save Money for 2023

Related Content

Traveling? 7 Refunds You Didn’t Realize You Could Get

Travel

Traveling? 7 Refunds You Didn't Realize You Could Get

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways to Get Free Airport Lounge Access

Travel

4 Ways to Get Free Airport Lounge Access

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on Fridays – Here’s Why

Travel

Don't Buy Airline Tickets on Fridays - Here's Why

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Fly Economy and Check All Your Bags for Free

Travel

6 Ways To Fly Economy and Check All Your Bags for Free

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

Travel

10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Fly First Class or Business Class on This Day of the Week

Travel

Don't Fly First Class or Business Class on This Day of the Week

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

Uncategorized

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Holiday Travel 2023: 12 Money-Saving Tips If You’re Traveling by Car This Year

Travel

Holiday Travel 2023: 12 Money-Saving Tips If You're Traveling by Car This Year

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Waste Your Money at These Worst Tourist Traps in Every State

Travel

Don't Waste Your Money at These Worst Tourist Traps in Every State

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 6 Easy Steps To Save For a Vacation

Travel

Dave Ramsey: 6 Easy Steps To Save For a Vacation

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Cheap Warm-Weather Vacation Destinations to Hit This Winter

Travel

12 Cheap Warm-Weather Vacation Destinations to Hit This Winter

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways to Save Money on Your Commute

Travel

7 Ways to Save Money on Your Commute

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Travel

11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Best Save Money (and Time) If Your Flight Is Cancelled or Severely Delayed

Travel

How To Best Save Money (and Time) If Your Flight Is Cancelled or Severely Delayed

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 US Cities Where You Can Still Enjoy a Luxury Vacation for Cheap

Travel

6 US Cities Where You Can Still Enjoy a Luxury Vacation for Cheap

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Saving Money With AI: 4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Cheapest Airline Tickets

Travel

Saving Money With AI: 4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Cheapest Airline Tickets

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!