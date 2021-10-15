Advertiser Disclosure
How Do I Access the Child Tax Credit Portal?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

The White House collaborated with a non-profit, Code for America, which has created a non-filer sign-up tool that is easy to use on a mobile phone and also available in Spanish. This is available in addition to the traditional portals on the IRS website.

If you have not submitted any information to the IRS in the last year, by submitting your information through GetCTC, a simplified tax filing portal, you can start getting your payments.

If you have submitted a 2019 or a 2020 tax return, or if you used the IRS Non-filer Portal in 2020 to claim your stimulus payments, then the IRS has enough information to send your family your Advance Child Tax Credit payments and no additional action is needed.

We do know that family situations can change quickly. Make sure that the IRS has the correct information on your current household.

Save for Your Future

If your family situation has changed you will soon be able to use the IRS CTC Update Portal to update the number of eligible dependents in your household (for example if a child has moved out, or a new baby was born) or report significant changes in household income.

If you are not automatically receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments, the deadline to sign up is November 15.

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

