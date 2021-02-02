Your Step-by-Step Guide To Approaching Taxes in 2023

Tax season may not be your favorite time of year, but it’s a part of life for most income-earning Americans. The process of doing your taxes might seem overwhelming, but if you break it down into easy-to-do steps, it really isn’t so bad. Plus, the end result could be extra money in your pocket if you’re owed a refund.

Whether you’re doing your own taxes or using an accountant, these are the steps every tax filer must take in 2023.