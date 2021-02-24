Looking for Help With Your Taxes? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Believe it or not, tax season is already upon us: The IRS began accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Feb. 12.
Filing your taxes correctly and on time can be a stressful process. Fortunately, GOBankingRates has all of the resources you need to ensure your smoothest tax season possible.
Getting Started
Whether you’ll be doing your own taxes or getting professional help this year, there are certain things all tax filers must know. Find out:
- All the New Numbers You Need To Know for Planning Ahead on Taxes
- When Are Taxes Due for 2021? — Tax Year Dates You Need to Know
- What Are the 2020-2021 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Rates?
- 7 Things You Need To Know When Filing Your Tax Return This Year
What To Know If You’re Doing Your Own Taxes This Year
If you’re taking a DIY approach, make sure you’re aware of everything you will need to do to file your taxes completely and correctly — especially if your life circumstances changed in 2020.
- Doing Your Own Taxes? Make Sure You Follow These 15 Tips
- Everything New Parents Need To Know About Filing Taxes This Year
- Got a Side Hustle? Here’s How to Calculate Estimated Taxes
- How To File Your Taxes If You Got Married in 2020
Know What Tax Credits, Breaks and Deductions You Qualify For
To get the biggest refund possible — or lower the amount you will owe — make sure you are taking advantage of all of the tax credits and tax breaks you are eligible for. Depending on your circumstances, you may qualify for more credits than in years past — so you want to make sure you don’t miss out. You also need to know what deductions you are eligible for if you choose to itemize your taxes.
- 8 New or Improved Tax Credits and Breaks for Your 2020 Return
- What Can I Write Off on My Taxes?
- 10 Tax Deductions You Didn’t Know Existed
- How To Itemize Deductions Like a Tax Pro
Avoid Common Mistakes
Making a mistake on your tax return can result in a dreaded audit. But, if you’re prepared, you can avoid having to deal with this unwanted hassle.
- 16 Tax-Planning Issues for 2021
- 7 Ways You’re Accidentally Committing Tax Fraud
- 8 Reasons the IRS Could Audit You
- 12 Tax-Filing Mistakes First-Timers Always Make
Understand What the New Presidency Means for Your Taxes
In 2017, former President Donald Trump passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a major overhaul of the existing tax code. However, President Joe Biden announced during his campaign that he would reverse certain elements of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Find out what Trump’s tax policy has meant for taxpayers, and what changes could be coming under Biden.
- 4 Reasons People Should Be Happy With Donald Trump’s Impact on Taxes
- 4 Reasons People Should Not Be Happy With Donald Trump’s Impact on Taxes
- How Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Affect You
- 8 Reasons Your Taxes May Increase Dramatically Under the Biden Administration
