What Are the 2020-2021 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Rates?

In 2020, the deadline for filing a 2019 tax return was postponed by three months to July 15 — a nearly unprecedented move that defined the turmoil of April last year. Then, many Americans got money in stimulus relief from the CARES Act that they spent, saved or invested like income, but that wasn’t counted as income for tax purposes.

Needless to say, tax time is more confusing now than it’s ever been, but one thing hasn’t changed — it all starts with knowing what tax bracket you’re in. The following is a breakdown of the IRS’ 2020 and 2021 tax brackets and rates, as well as a glance at some other important changes.

2020 Tax Bracket Thresholds and Marginal Rates

To compensate for inflation, tax rates change every year even when tax laws stay the same. Tax bracket thresholds for 2021 increased by about 1% over 2020 levels, which are listed below. To be clear, the following are the tax brackets and marginal tax rates for 2020, which apply to the tax returns that you’re required to file by April 15 of this year.

Single Filers

10%: $0-$9,875

12%: $9,875-$40,125

22%: $40,125-$85,525

24%: $85,525-$163,300

32%: $163,300-$207,350

35%: $207,350-$518,400

37%: Above $518,400

Married Couples Filing Jointly

10%: $0-$19,750

12%: $19,750-$80,250

22%: $80,250-$171,050

24%: $171,050-$326,600

32%: $326,600-$414,700

35%: $414,700-$622,050

37%: Above $622,050

2021 Tax Bracket Thresholds and Marginal Rates

Here’s a look at the 2021 marginal tax rates — aka tax brackets — and each bracket’s corresponding taxable income range. These are the figures you’ll consider when filing your tax returns in 2022 for the income you earn in the coming year.

Single Filers

10%: $0-$9,950

12%: $9,950-$40,525

22%: $40,525-$86,375

24%: $86,375-$164,925

32%: $164,925-$209,425

35%: $209,425-$523,600

37%: Greater than $523,600

Married Couples Filing Jointly

10%: $0-$19,900

12%: $19,900-$81,050

22%: $81,050-$172,750

24%: $172,750-$329,850

32%: $329,850-$418,850

35%: $418,850-$628,300

37%: Greater than $628,301

Beyond the update to the all-important tax brackets, there are a few other things that taxpayers need to be aware of. These three are the most important:

The standard deduction for joint filers increases by $300 over 2020 levels to $25,100 in 2021. For individuals, it rises by $150 to $12,550.

As mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the personal exemption remains at zero and there is still no limit on itemized deductions, the same as last year for both.

The 2021 maximum Earned Income Credit will be $6,728 in 2021, up from $6,660 in 2020.

Last updated: Feb. 12, 2021