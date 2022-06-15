Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

Stimulus Update: Can I Still Get My 2020 Check?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

US Treasury stimulus check laying on a form 1040 tax return for 2020 to illustrate questions about qualification for payment.
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In 2020, many Americans received a total of $1,800 in stimulus funds from the U.S. government as part of the coronavirus relief packages. Families also received $500 for each child or dependent under the age of 17.

Discover: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

You may not have received these funds if the IRS had no address or bank account on record for you, or if you hadn’t filed taxes in recent years.

Tax Offer: Get help dealing with the IRS on a variety of tax problems, including back taxes, tax notices, property liens and levies. Learn How.

But it’s not too late to claim that money as a tax credit on your 2020 taxes, taxoutreach.org reports. The website emphasizes that you will need to file a tax return to claim this Recovery Rebate Credit. The IRS.gov website verifies that you must file a 2020 tax return to claim the money — even if you don’t normally file a tax return.

Make Your Money Work

To calculate how much you can claim in recovery credits on your taxes, you’ll need the amount of any Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) you received in 2020.

How to Claim Your 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit

To claim your 2020 recovery rebate credit, you’ll need to file your 2020 tax return, which reflects your income, deductions and tax credits for 2019. If you prepare your tax return yourself, you will need to print, sign and mail the tax return to the IRS.

Alternatively, you can hire a tax preparer to e-file your tax returns — or take advantage of free or purchased tax software to file electronically. You can also file your taxes yourself, for free, electronically, through the IRS Free File program, but it is only available until midnight, Oct. 17, 2022. If you have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less, you can use the IRS free guided tax prep program.

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?
Live Updates: Bear Market News and More

If you are owed a refund, you have three years from that year’s tax deadline to file your return and claim your money, according to IRS.gov.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.