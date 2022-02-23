Taxes 2022: IRS Announces Low Income Tax Clinics and Qualification Guidelines

sturti / Getty Images

If you’re facing back taxes, have unpaid tax debt or a tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, you may think your only option is a pricey tax debt relief company. But the IRS provides Low Income Taxpayer Clinics for people whose incomes are below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines.

See: Child Tax Credit Will Revert to $2,000 This Year

Find: Waiting on Tax Refund? What ‘Return Being Processed’ Status Really Means

Poverty lines vary based on the number of people in your family, but start at $13,590 in 2022 for an individual, and go as high as $46,630 for a family of eight, with an additional $4,720 for each additional person in the household. That means if you make up to $33,975 as an individual taxpayer, you may qualify for tax help. In Publication 4134, the IRS states that other eligibility requirements may apply.

What Do Low Income Tax Clinics Do?

Low Income Tax Clinics provide a variety of services to taxpayers for free or for a nominal fee. These services could cost hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars if you were to hire a tax debt relief company or tax attorney to help solve your tax problems.

Make Your Money Work

Tax experts providing LITC services can assist with:

Audits

Appeals

Tax collection disputes

Tax court legal representation

Often, LITC centers can provide services in multiple languages, including Spanish, Creole, French, Chinese, Polish, or Vietnamese. Multilingual services vary based on the clinic and the region.

Prepare: Track Your Tax Refund with Free Tools From the IRS and USPS

Learn: Teens & Taxes: Where Can Your Teen e-File For Free?

You can find a clinic near you for free or low-cost tax help by visiting the Taxpayer Advocate Service website via the IRS.

More From GOBankingRates