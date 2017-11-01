The 15 Biggest Bank Failures in US History

Most bank failures don’t make front-page news, so many people don’t know how often they happen. Recently, however, the second-biggest bank failure in American history dominated headlines as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was placed into receivership on March 10, 2023. This failure was then followed by the closure of Signature Bank on March 12.

See: What Happens to Your Money If Your Bank Fails?

Find: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

During tougher economic times, the number of failures tends to increase substantially. For example, in 2009 and 2010, at the height of the housing crisis, almost 200 banks closed.

Read on to learn about the 15 largest U.S. bank failures. Many of these banks failed as part of the worst market meltdowns in the past 50 years.