Advertiser Disclosure
Banking / Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 29 — Earn 5.51% APY

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Man working on laptop
Ofspace LLC / Unsplash

Western Alliance Bank is offering 5.51% APY for a 9-month certificate. A $1 minimum deposit is required. The Phoenix-based credit union is the largest in the state of Arizona and the 40th largest in the nation. Western Alliance Bank was established in 2003.

Before you invest in this special CD — or any other — here are some basics about purchasing one:

  • CDs have Locked rates. A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate. Once you open a CD, you cannot close it without penalty, so ensuring you get the best rate is essential.
  • Credit unions offer higher rates. Every bank and credit union offers its own rate, with credit unions typically having higher percentages. A longer investment period will typically offer higher rates.
  • Your investment is insured. CDs are typically federally insured for up to $250,000 whether you invest in a bank (FDIC) or credit union product (NCUA) — just double-check the fine print.

Quick Tip

Certificates of Deposit offer a way for people to beat inflation with something known as inflation-protected CDs. Unlike regular CDs that have a fixed interest rate, these special CDs have their rates tied to inflation, which means the interest rate can adjust over time.

If inflation rises, the interest rate on the CD goes up too, helping to ensure that your savings don’t lose their purchasing power. This feature safeguards against the eroding effects of inflation, making it a smart choice for individuals looking to preserve the value of their savings over the long term.

Here are the top CD rates for today:

Best CD Rates Today

TERMAPY %MIN. DEPOSITWHERE TO INVEST
6 MONTH5.55% $1,000Bask Bank
12 MONTH5.75% $25All In Credit Union
18 MONTH5.80% $1,000Seattle Bank
24 MONTH5.52% $2,000Luana Savings Bank
36 MONTH5.50% $500Workers Credit Union
48 MONTH5.00% $1,000Farmers Insurance FCU
60 MONTH5.25% $500Workers Credit Union
Rates current as of November 29, 2023.
More from Your Money

National Average CD Rates for November 2023

TERMRATE (APY)
12 MONTH 1.75%
24 MONTH 1.51%
36 MONTH 1.41%
48 MONTH 1.47%
60 MONTH 1.45%
Data from Bankrate.com (as of November 29, 2023)

How CDs Work

CD Basics

  • CDs have set rates and investment periods during which money cannot be removed. Typical time periods for investing are three, six, 12 or 18 months.
  • You can invest up to $250,000 per CD, and there is no federal banking regulation on how many you can open. There could be limits set by financial institutions, however.
  • CDs are federally insured when you open one in a bank (FDIC) or credit union (NCUA).
  • Compared to stock investments, a CD is a more secure way to invest.

Pros To Opening a CD

  • Earnings are guaranteed.
  • Rates are set and will not fluctuate, unlike stocks.
  • There is less temptation to remove money than with a traditional savings account.
  • CDs are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.
  • There are no monthly fees.

Cons To Opening a CD

  • Invested money cannot be removed before the term is up without penalties, even in case of an emergency.
  • Rates will not increase as interest rates go up.
  • Earnings may be less than investing in stocks.
  • Auto rollover settings could lock you into a longer term than you desired.
  • You may need a minimum amount of money to open a CD.

Are CD Accounts Worth It?

If you are looking to tuck away a lump sum of money for a large purchase or future investment, a CD is a low-risk way to do just that. However, if you are looking to make more money faster, a CD may not be the right fit for you. Before making any investment, doing research and even speaking to a financial advisor is always a good idea.

More from Your Money

Compare CD Rates

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of November 29, 2023.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Compare CD Rates


Learn More About Certificate of Deposits


GOBankingRates' Best Banks

Related Content

CD Rates Today: November 20 — Earn 5.70% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 20 -- Earn 5.70% APY

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 17 — Earn 6% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 17 -- Earn 6% APY

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 16 — Earn 5.40% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 16 -- Earn 5.40% APY

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 15 — Earn 5.62% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 15 -- Earn 5.62% APY

November 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 14 — Earn 5.65% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 14 -- Earn 5.65% APY

November 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 13 — Earn 5.80% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 13 -- Earn 5.80% APY

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: Earn 6.18% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: Earn 6.18% APY

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Unlock Better Returns: What Beats a 6% CD for Your Investment?

Cd Rates

Unlock Better Returns: What Beats a 6% CD for Your Investment?

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Best 6-Month CD Rates for November 2023

Cd Rates

Best 6-Month CD Rates for November 2023

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Best 3-Month CD Rates for November 2023

Cd Rates

Best 3-Month CD Rates for November 2023

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 10 — Earn 6% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 10 -- Earn 6% APY

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 8 — Earn 5.65% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 8 -- Earn 5.65% APY

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Forecast: Will They Keep Going Up?

Cd Rates

CD Rates Forecast: Will They Keep Going Up?

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: November 7 — Earn 5.55% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: November 7 -- Earn 5.55% APY

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Best 5-Year CD Rates for November 2023

Cd Rates

Best 5-Year CD Rates for November 2023

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Fidelity CD Rates for November 2023

Cd Rates

Fidelity CD Rates for November 2023

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!