Best Chase Airline Credit Cards

OntheRunPhoto / Getty Images

Airline credit card rewards make flying less expensive and more convenient. As America’s largest bank, Chase has plenty of airline cards to choose from, and it offers its best in partnership with United or Southwest airlines.

You can use any of the cards included in this roundup for all your travel — without paying foreign transaction fees. However, you’ll earn the best rewards on travel and purchases made with the airline named on the card.

5 Best Chase Credit Cards for Airline Travel

Here’s a handy guide to help you learn more about the features of the best Chase credit cards for air travel. All of these cards offer airline miles as rewards and have no foreign transaction fees.

Card Features Chase Best for: Overall value

– 20.74%-27.74% variable APR

– 3x miles on United purchases after earning $125 statement credit

– 2x all other travel, dining and select streaming

– 1x on any other purchases

– $250 annual fee Chase Best for: Low-cost generous perks

– 20.74%-27.74% variable APR

– 2x miles on United purchases

– 2x miles on dining and hotel stays booked with card

– 1x miles on all other purchases

– $0 annual fee for first year, then $95 Chase Best for: Luxury travel benefits

– 20.74%-27.74% variable APR

– 4x miles on United purchases

– 2x miles on other travel purchases and dining, including eligible delivery services

– 1x all other purchases

– $525 annual fee Chase Best for: Gas rewards

– 0% APR for the first 12 months, then 20.74%-27.74% variable APR

– 2x miles on United purchases

– 2x miles per dollar spent at gas stations, on local transit and commuting

– 1x miles on all other purchases

– $0 annual fee Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Best for: Budget travelers

– 20.24%-27.24% variable APR

– 3x points on Southwest Airlines purchases

– 2x points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, local transit and commuting — including rideshares — internet, cable, phone services and select streaming

– 1x points for all other purchases

– $149 annual fee

Get Credit Card Perks

Chase

Best for: Overall Value

The number one card on this list gives you three miles per dollar spent on United Airlines, plus 25% back on in-flight purchases. Add an 80,000-mile new cardmember bonus issued after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months and anniversary mile credits, and the savings add up.

Additional Perks

$125 annual statement credit for United purchases

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

Two 5,000-mile anniversary award flight credits per year

500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 6,000 per calendar year

Free first and second checked bags for you and a travel companion

Priority boarding

Pros

Generous 3x miles earned per dollar on United purchases

Several ways to earn cash back

New cardmember bonus of 80,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months

Can earn up to 6,000 Premier qualifying points per year

Use of United Club

Money-saving travel benefits

Cons

Steep $250 annual fee

High purchase requirement to earn bonus miles

Who would benefit from this card? Frequent flyers who expect a lot of perks from their card.

Chase

Best for: Low-Cost, Generous Perks

The United Explorer card from Chase is a good choice for those who don’t travel enough to justify an annual fee totaling hundreds of dollars but still want a robust reward and bonus program.

Get Credit Card Perks

Additional Perks

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

25% back on United in-flight purchases

500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 1,000 per calendar year

2 one-time United Club passes per year, worth over $100

Free first checked bag

Priority boarding

Pros

Earn two miles per dollar on United purchases, two miles per dollar on dining and hotel stays booked with the card and one mile per dollar on all other purchases

Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months

Can earn up to up to 1,000 Premier qualifying points per calendar year

A variety of money-saving travel benefits

$0 introductory annual fee in the first year

Cons

$95 annual fee after the first year

Who would benefit from this card? Those who’d like to earn rewards when using the card but don’t travel as often.

Chase

Best for: Luxury Travel Benefits

Although the Chase United Club Infinite card’s annual fee is high at $525 per year, the free United Club membership alone more than makes up for it.

Additional Perks

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

25% back on United in-flight purchases

500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 8,000 per calendar year

United Club membership worth up to $650 per year

Pros

Earn four miles per dollar on United purchases, two miles per dollar on other travel and dining and one mile per dollar for all other purchases

Generous bonus mile reward offer of 100,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months

High Premier qualifying point eligibility

Free United Club membership worth up to $650 per year

Valuable travel benefits

Premier Access travel services where available

Cons

Expensive $525 annual fee

High spend requirement to earn bonus offer

Who would benefit from this card? Current United Club members and travelers who plan to join.

Chase

Best for: Gas rewards

The Chase United Gateway card could be the right choice for travelers who don’t travel as frequently but need a solid airline rewards card that doesn’t make you jump through hoops to get rewards.

Additional Perks

25% back on in-flight purchases onboard United

Additional benefits for cardholders at luxury hotels and resorts

Events exclusively for cardholders

Pros

Earn two miles per dollar on United purchases, two miles per dollar spent at gas stations, local transit and commuting and one mile per dollar on all other purchases

30,000 bonus miles offer after spending $1,000 in the first three months

Earn cash back on United purchases

No annual fee

Introductory APR on purchases for first year

Cons

Fewer perks than other cards

2x miles only valid for gas station purchases, not groceries or restaurants

Who would benefit from this card? Casual travelers

Chase

Best for: Budget Travelers

The Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card helps you accumulate bonus miles and points quickly due to its generous welcome offer and by allowing you earn 3x points per $1 spent on Southwest purchases and 2x points on a variety of other purchases.

Additional Perks

7,500 anniversary points each year

$75 annual Southwest travel credit

Pros

50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases in first three months

Earn 2x points per $1 on a variety of purchases, including internet, cable and phone services and select streaming

Cons

$149 annual fee

Who would benefit from this card? Budget travelers who already fly Southwest

Which Is the Best Chase Airline Card for Me?

If you’re shopping for an airline card, the first thing to consider is which airline you’ll fly most. From there, selecting the right card is a matter of comparing the benefits against the annual fees to find the card that provides the most value on flights to the destinations you want to visit.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of Jan. 12, 2023.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by any entity covered in this article. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, ratings or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any entity named in this article. The information related to the Chase United Quest, Chase United Explorer, Chase United Club Infinite, United Gateway and Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority credit cards was collected by GOBankingRates and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of these products/cards. Product details may vary. Please see the issuer’s website for current information. GOBankingRates does not receive commission for these products.

View Sources Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy. U.S. Federal Reserve. 2022. "Federal Reserve Statistical Release: Large Commercial Banks."