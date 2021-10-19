Best Chase Airline Credit Cards
Airline credit card rewards make flying less expensive and more convenient. As America’s largest bank, Chase has plenty of airline cards to choose from, and it offers its best in partnership with United or Southwest airlines.
You can use any of the cards included in this roundup for all your travel — without paying foreign transaction fees. However, you’ll earn the best rewards on travel and purchases made with the airline named on the card.
5 Best Chase Credit Cards for Airline Travel
Here’s a handy guide to help you learn more about the features of the best Chase credit cards for air travel. All of these cards offer airline miles as rewards and have no foreign transaction fees.
|Card
|Features
|Chase
|Best for: Overall value
– 20.74%-27.74% variable APR
– 3x miles on United purchases after earning $125 statement credit
– 2x all other travel, dining and select streaming
– 1x on any other purchases
– $250 annual fee
|Chase
|Best for: Low-cost generous perks
– 20.74%-27.74% variable APR
– 2x miles on United purchases
– 2x miles on dining and hotel stays booked with card
– 1x miles on all other purchases
– $0 annual fee for first year, then $95
|Chase
|Best for: Luxury travel benefits
– 20.74%-27.74% variable APR
– 4x miles on United purchases
– 2x miles on other travel purchases and dining, including eligible delivery services
– 1x all other purchases
– $525 annual fee
|Chase
|Best for: Gas rewards
– 0% APR for the first 12 months, then 20.74%-27.74% variable APR
– 2x miles on United purchases
– 2x miles per dollar spent at gas stations, on local transit and commuting
– 1x miles on all other purchases
– $0 annual fee
|Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
|Best for: Budget travelers
– 20.24%-27.24% variable APR
– 3x points on Southwest Airlines purchases
– 2x points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, local transit and commuting — including rideshares — internet, cable, phone services and select streaming
– 1x points for all other purchases
– $149 annual fee
Chase
Best for: Overall Value
The number one card on this list gives you three miles per dollar spent on United Airlines, plus 25% back on in-flight purchases. Add an 80,000-mile new cardmember bonus issued after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months and anniversary mile credits, and the savings add up.
Additional Perks
- $125 annual statement credit for United purchases
- Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit
- Two 5,000-mile anniversary award flight credits per year
- 500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 6,000 per calendar year
- Free first and second checked bags for you and a travel companion
- Priority boarding
Pros
- Generous 3x miles earned per dollar on United purchases
- Several ways to earn cash back
- New cardmember bonus of 80,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months
- Can earn up to 6,000 Premier qualifying points per year
- Use of United Club
- Money-saving travel benefits
Cons
- Steep $250 annual fee
- High purchase requirement to earn bonus miles
Who would benefit from this card? Frequent flyers who expect a lot of perks from their card.
Chase
Best for: Low-Cost, Generous Perks
The United Explorer card from Chase is a good choice for those who don’t travel enough to justify an annual fee totaling hundreds of dollars but still want a robust reward and bonus program.
Additional Perks
- Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit
- 25% back on United in-flight purchases
- 500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 1,000 per calendar year
- 2 one-time United Club passes per year, worth over $100
- Free first checked bag
- Priority boarding
Pros
- Earn two miles per dollar on United purchases, two miles per dollar on dining and hotel stays booked with the card and one mile per dollar on all other purchases
- Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months
- Can earn up to up to 1,000 Premier qualifying points per calendar year
- A variety of money-saving travel benefits
- $0 introductory annual fee in the first year
Cons
- $95 annual fee after the first year
Who would benefit from this card? Those who’d like to earn rewards when using the card but don’t travel as often.
Chase
Best for: Luxury Travel Benefits
Although the Chase United Club Infinite card’s annual fee is high at $525 per year, the free United Club membership alone more than makes up for it.
Additional Perks
- Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit
- 25% back on United in-flight purchases
- 500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 8,000 per calendar year
- United Club membership worth up to $650 per year
Pros
- Earn four miles per dollar on United purchases, two miles per dollar on other travel and dining and one mile per dollar for all other purchases
- Generous bonus mile reward offer of 100,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months
- High Premier qualifying point eligibility
- Free United Club membership worth up to $650 per year
- Valuable travel benefits
- Premier Access travel services where available
Cons
- Expensive $525 annual fee
- High spend requirement to earn bonus offer
Who would benefit from this card? Current United Club members and travelers who plan to join.
Chase
Best for: Gas rewards
The Chase United Gateway card could be the right choice for travelers who don’t travel as frequently but need a solid airline rewards card that doesn’t make you jump through hoops to get rewards.
Additional Perks
- 25% back on in-flight purchases onboard United
- Additional benefits for cardholders at luxury hotels and resorts
- Events exclusively for cardholders
Pros
- Earn two miles per dollar on United purchases, two miles per dollar spent at gas stations, local transit and commuting and one mile per dollar on all other purchases
- 30,000 bonus miles offer after spending $1,000 in the first three months
- Earn cash back on United purchases
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR on purchases for first year
Cons
- Fewer perks than other cards
- 2x miles only valid for gas station purchases, not groceries or restaurants
Who would benefit from this card? Casual travelers
Chase
Best for: Budget Travelers
The Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card helps you accumulate bonus miles and points quickly due to its generous welcome offer and by allowing you earn 3x points per $1 spent on Southwest purchases and 2x points on a variety of other purchases.
Additional Perks
- 7,500 anniversary points each year
- $75 annual Southwest travel credit
Pros
- 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases in first three months
- Earn 2x points per $1 on a variety of purchases, including internet, cable and phone services and select streaming
Cons
- $149 annual fee
Who would benefit from this card? Budget travelers who already fly Southwest
Which Is the Best Chase Airline Card for Me?
If you’re shopping for an airline card, the first thing to consider is which airline you’ll fly most. From there, selecting the right card is a matter of comparing the benefits against the annual fees to find the card that provides the most value on flights to the destinations you want to visit.
Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.
Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of Jan. 12, 2023.
