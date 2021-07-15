Advertiser Disclosure
Which Cryptocurrency Are You Invested In? Take Our Poll

July 15, 2021
Cryptocurrency has become such a hot topic and commodity that it has even started to spawn its own offspring — in a manner of speaking, at least.

With Baby Doge, a “new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Coin online community,” having made its NASCAR debut over the past weekend on Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro, its now abundantly clear that the prevalence and variety of cryptos on the market have made them nearly impossible to ignore. After all, there are over 9,300 altcoins (crypto other than Bitcoin) currently to consider.

From Bitcoin to Ethereum to Dogecoin, those who are invested each have their preferences and reasons behind which they choose to spend their money on in the hopes of a hefty return — even if the number of Americans invested in crypto is only around 14% of the population, according to a recent Gemini crypto exchange report. However, that number is expected to more than double over the next year.

Building Wealth

So, where does your allegiance lie? We want to know: Are you currently investing in cryptocurrency, and if so, which is the coin for you? Let us know by answering our latest anonymous poll.

