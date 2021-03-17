Reasons These 10 Hot Stocks Might Not Survive 2021

From late February through mid-March 2020, the stock market took a severe hit, crashing 30% in just 40 trading days, the fastest such decline in market history. For some stocks, the drop was even more dramatic, with Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, falling from nearly $60 per share to $7.03. In spite of the fury of this drop, something remarkable happened shortly thereafter: The market turned around and rallied strongly, exiting the bear market in just 33 trading days. This made the bear market of 2020 the shortest ever.

Read: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Not only that, but the stay-at-home orders and global shutdown triggered by the pandemic turned some stocks into huge winners, as demand for their products skyrocketed. What follows is a list of 10 stocks that for whatever reason boomed in 2020 but that might face headwinds as they try to climb higher in 2021.