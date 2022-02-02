2022 Car Trends Include Pre-orders, Electric Vehicles & Digital Buying

If you look at the top three automotive trends for 2022, you may think it’s a page straight out of the Tesla playbook. Cars.com, a car-shopping marketplace, identified three trends driving consumer motor vehicle business for the year. They are:

Pre-orders of vehicles.

Electric vehicles.

Digital car-buying processes.

Since the company’s inception, Tesla has been leading the pack in all three areas, even collecting roughly 3 million pre-orders for a vehicle that doesn’t even exist yet except as a concept car — the Cybertruck.

Other manufacturers are accelerating their processes to keep up with Tesla, and the mainstream auto market is adopting these trends as a way to streamline and simplify car-buying in an increasingly complicated era.

Customer Pre-orders Take Off

The silicon chip shortage and supply chain issues are leading to delays in car manufacturing. Buyers are learning how to circumvent long waiting periods by planning ahead and pre-ordering their vehicles, Cars.com said. The report showed that 41% of new car shoppers plan to pre-order their next vehicle through a local dealer.

To date, 16% of auto buyers have tried pre-ordering and, of those, 98% were happy with the experience.

EV Adoption Grows

While Tesla remains the top-selling electric vehicle in the U.S., led by its affordable Model 3, consumers are likely to demand even more choices moving forward. Of those surveyed, 66% said they were more likely to buy an EV in light of President Joe Biden’s proposed financial incentives for the purchase of plug-in electric cars.

The Build Back Better plan, which is currently stuck in a stalemate in Congress, promises a $12,500 tax credit for the purchase of a plug-in EV manufactured in the U.S. The credit, however, would only apply to electric cars priced at $55,000 or below and electric trucks and SUVs with a sticker price of under $80,000. Currently, qualifying EV car buyers can claim up to $7,500 in tax credits, CNET.com reports.

People aren’t just voicing their intentions to buy EVs. Cars.com reports that searches for EVs on the website have nearly doubled since 2020.

Consumers Embrace Digital Car Buying

In addition to placing pre-orders online, 38% of current car buyers expect to complete the car buying process online, Cars.com reports. Another 38% expect to purchase their vehicle from the dealer in person but complete the paperwork online in advance.

With these trends in the foreground, it’s entirely possible that by the end of the year, the way we choose and purchase cars — along with the vehicles themselves — will be very different.

