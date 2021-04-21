Amazon Announces Flagship High-Tech Hair Salon in London

Ivanko80 / Shutterstock.com

People across the world can order virtually anything from e-commerce giant Amazon. But the e-tailer’s name isn’t exactly synonymous with beauty supplies — or brick-and-mortar retail, for that matter. But that could be changing.

The company announced this week that it’s opening a high-tech hair salon in London, where it will showcase augmented reality for testing out new hair colors and point-and-learn technology, according to a blog post published by Amazon. Luxury hairstylist Elena Lavagni, owner of the independent Neville Hair and Beauty Salon in London, will provide haircare and styling services at Amazon Salon.

Amazon says the salon will be an “experiential venue where we showcase new products and technology.” The new system enables customers to point to a product on a shelf and immediately see information and videos about that product pop up on a display screen. This motion-activated technology offers a touchless shopping experience that could change the game in a germ-conscious, post-pandemic world. If the customer likes what they see, they can scan the QR code on the shelf with their mobile device and buy directly from Amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Foray Into Brick-and-Mortar Salon Services?

Although Amazon did recently launch a Professional Beauty Store online for hair and beauty business owners in the U.K., the company says it currently has no plans to open additional salons.

However, it’s not unusual for the e-commerce giant to experiment with brick-and-mortar concepts, writes The Washington Post. The company has 23 bookstores in cities across the U.S., and it also owns several hundred Whole Foods Market grocery stores as well as Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores.

In its blog post, Amazon announced the salon will open first to employees, and then allow the general public to book appointments in the coming weeks.

Tech Stocks Down

Amazon stock closed down more than 1%, at $3334.69 on Tuesday and continued to fall after hours, reflecting the market as a whole. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all closed low for the second time this week as Treasury note yields rose, Yahoo! Finance reports.

