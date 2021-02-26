Brands We Love That Are Making a Comeback

How do you connect with consumers during a global pandemic? How do you manage to stay relevant, let alone worth spending money on? These are surely just a couple of major questions that even the most famous brands had to ask themselves in 2020 and on into 2021 as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Sensitivity was imperative — as well as showing how their company was addressing the average consumer’s needs, despite and in some cases especially because of the public health disaster. After the first few months of the pandemic, advertising began to return to something akin to normal. Remarkably, some widely recognizable brands managed to not only maintain their target consumers but appeal to new people, too. Brands that might have been slipping into obscurity bounced back into the public eye with uncanny prowess.

We talked to branding, marketing and retail experts to find out which household brands are making the biggest comeback as the pandemic rages on.