Cloud Outages Shut Consumers out of Amazon, Target, PayPal and more

A cloud outage has temporarily stopped business for anyone using PayPal and Square as well as prevented consumers from shopping on Amazon, Target and Etsy’s websites this morning, according to DownDectector.com.

The problem appeared to be related to an outage at Fastly, a cloud service provider, CNN reports. The company said on its service status website (which was working) Tuesday morning it had identified the problem and fixed the issue — but many sites were still unavailable for some users at 7 a.m. ET.

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online,” Fastly tweeted.

Fastly also supports news sites and apps like CNN, the Guardian, the Financial Times, the New York Times and many others, CNN says. It also provides content delivery for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Spotify and other services.

The U.K. government website — Gov.uk — was also affected.

