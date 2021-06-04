Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Early — Here Are Deals You Can Get Right Now

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A few years ago, Amazon started running a day of special promotions each July. Known as Prime Day, the sale was moved to October last year because of the pandemic, and this year, Prime Day has been moved to June because, well… Why not? If you are an Amazon Prime customer looking for bargains, mark your calendar for June 21 and 22.

See: Household and Personal Care Items You Can Find Cheaper on Amazon

Find: Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime — Which Is Better?

Unless you’re really impatient, in which case you can shop deals Amazon has already released, the New York Post reports. No surprise, most of the offerings involve Amazon’s own brands:

Fourth-generation Echo Dot for $45, down from the regular price of $60. The Echo Show 8 video monitor is $140, down from $160.

Prime Wardrobe, the company’s clothing service, $15 off a $100 purchase. Customers can choose eight items, try them on, and then send back what they don’t like and pay for what they do.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which streams popular TV services, for $25, down from $30

Amazon Go, the company’s contactless convenience store located in several major cities, $5 off a $15 purchase

Make Your Money Work for You

See: Amazon Is Opening Two Grocery Stores on East Coast and ‘Hiring Hundreds’

Find: Consumers Don’t Have to Pay More for Higher Quality Music

Audible, 53% off a four-month membership

Amazon Music Unlimited, four months free

Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite for $130, compared to $300 for new

Fire HD8 kids’ tablet, 30% off the purchase of two

Amazon Daily Essentials grocery items, 20% off

With a nod to the company’s origins as an online book store, selected hardcover titles are marked down an additional 20% for Prime Day.

This could be a good time to make a list of upcoming gift-giving occasions, especially if you have a Prime credit card. Prime Card holders will find additional savings with up to 25% back on select items and an extra 1% back on Prime Day purchases made on June 21 and June 22.

More From GOBankingRates