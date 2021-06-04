Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Early — Here Are Deals You Can Get Right Now
A few years ago, Amazon started running a day of special promotions each July. Known as Prime Day, the sale was moved to October last year because of the pandemic, and this year, Prime Day has been moved to June because, well… Why not? If you are an Amazon Prime customer looking for bargains, mark your calendar for June 21 and 22.
See: Household and Personal Care Items You Can Find Cheaper on Amazon
Find: Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime — Which Is Better?
Unless you’re really impatient, in which case you can shop deals Amazon has already released, the New York Post reports. No surprise, most of the offerings involve Amazon’s own brands:
- Fourth-generation Echo Dot for $45, down from the regular price of $60. The Echo Show 8 video monitor is $140, down from $160.
- Prime Wardrobe, the company’s clothing service, $15 off a $100 purchase. Customers can choose eight items, try them on, and then send back what they don’t like and pay for what they do.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which streams popular TV services, for $25, down from $30
- Amazon Go, the company’s contactless convenience store located in several major cities, $5 off a $15 purchase
See: Amazon Is Opening Two Grocery Stores on East Coast and ‘Hiring Hundreds’
Find: Consumers Don’t Have to Pay More for Higher Quality Music
- Audible, 53% off a four-month membership
- Amazon Music Unlimited, four months free
- Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite for $130, compared to $300 for new
- Fire HD8 kids’ tablet, 30% off the purchase of two
- Amazon Daily Essentials grocery items, 20% off
- With a nod to the company’s origins as an online book store, selected hardcover titles are marked down an additional 20% for Prime Day.
This could be a good time to make a list of upcoming gift-giving occasions, especially if you have a Prime credit card. Prime Card holders will find additional savings with up to 25% back on select items and an extra 1% back on Prime Day purchases made on June 21 and June 22.
More From GOBankingRates