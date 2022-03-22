Advertiser Disclosure
Do Wawa Convenience Stores Take SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

By Vance Cariaga

Princeton New Jersey - June 23, 2019:A Wawa convenience store, Wawa Inc.
helen89 / Getty Images

Wawa convenience stores are a common site along the East Coast, with more than 850 locations dotting the landscape from New Jersey to Florida. These places of business offer a large selection of fresh and packaged foods — ranging from hoagies and breakfast sandwiches to soups and snacks — most of which you can buy using your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card.

Wawa is one of the chains that accepts EBT cards for food purchases, according to First Quarter Finance. SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is to be reloaded.

Wawa has locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. To find out if your local Wawa accepts EBT cards for both packaged and prepared foods, check the USDA’s SNAP retailer locator or contact Wawa directly.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

  • Fruits and vegetables.
  • Meat, poultry and fish.
  • Dairy products.
  • Breads and cereals.
  • Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Seeds and plants that produce food to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card: alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.