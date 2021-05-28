8 Employers That Require Vaccines – Plus 16 More with Perks for Workers Who Get Their Shots

As vaccination rates ramp up and the economy reopens, companies throughout the country are pushing to get their workforces vaccinated and ready to go. Some businesses, such as Target and Amtrak, are offering incentives to their employees and even guests, with cash rewards and gift cards as a push to go an get vaccinated.

Others, including Delta and Saks Fifth Avenue, are outright mandating that new employees and some existing employees be vaccinated or face termination. Some are even rejecting new applicants if they answer during an interview that they are unwilling to receive the shot.

