Glassdoor Releases Best Places To Work in 2022 — Did Your Employer Make the List?

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

With The Great Resignation, sparked by the pandemic, inspiring people to change jobs or careers in record numbers, you might be seeking opportunities for greener pastures in your nine-to-five. But where are the best places to work?

See: 30 Best Jobs If You Want To Retire Early

Find: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

Each year for the past 14 years, job review site Glassdoor has published their annual Employees’ Choice Awards — a list of the best places to work across multiple categories. The awards spotlight the 100 best companies to work across the U.S, as well as separate lists for Canada, the U.K., France and Germany. There is also a ranking for the 50 best U.S. small-to-medium companies to work for, a list which spotlights those with fewer than 1,000 employees.

The awards are determined based on employee feedback on the Glassdoor review site — including companies with more than 75 ratings for large businesses, and more than 30 ratings for small businesses.

Glassdoor asks for employees to rate nine separate aspects of working for their employer, including:

Career opportunities.

Compensation and benefits.

Culture and values.

Diversity and inclusion.

Senior management.

Work-life balance.

Recommend to a friend.

Six-month business outlook.

Overall rating.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO, in a press release released on Jan. 12.

The average company receives a Glassdoor rating of 3.7. The winners of the Best Places to Work 2022 awards have received ratings as high as 4.9, with no rating coming in lower than 4.2.

Related: 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

The Best Places to Work in 2022

Chip manufacturer Nvidia claimed the No. 1 spot for best places to work among companies with 1,000 or more employees, earning a 4.6 average rating. And Nvidia isn’t alone among technology companies on this year’s list. Although tech is often considered a stressful field demanding long, intense hours, the best tech industry companies received high ratings from Glassdoor. This year, 40 tech companies made the overall list of best places to work, which is 12 more tech companies than appeared on the 2021 list.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Other top fields on the list included retail and manufacturing, with nine companies each appearing, and finance, with seven companies on the list.

With so many tech companies on the list, it’s not surprising that California’s Bay Area, home of Silicon Valley, boasts the largest number of big companies appearing — 30 company headquarters located in the region showed up in the Glassdoor rankings. Other cities to host top-ranked companies include Boston (9), Los Angeles (8), and New York City (7).

Costa Mesa, California-based marketing agency KlientBoost tops the list of best small and medium companies to work for in the U.S. with an average rating of 4.9. KlientBoost is followed closely by software developer Grover Gaming, which also attracted a 4.9 rating.

What other companies made the lists?

Discover: Best Investments for Your Portfolio in 2022

Best Places To Work (top large companies in the U.S.)

NVIDIA (4.6).

HubSpot (4.6).

Bain & Company (4.6).

eXp Realty (4.6).

Box (4.6).

Boston Consulting Group (4.5).

Google (4.5).

Veterans United Home Loans (4.5).

Lululemon (4.5).

Salesforce (4.5).

Learn: The 10 Best Companies for Working Dads

Explore: Here Are the Best Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?

Best Places To Work (top small-to-medium companies in the U.S.)

KlientBoost (4.9).

Grover Gaming (4.9).

6Sense (4.8).

LifeOmic (4.8).

GRIN (4.8).

Pacaso (4.8).

Sales Empowerment Group (4.8).

Klaviyo (4.7).

Ethos Group (4.7).

South Carolina Federal Credit Union (4.7).

More From GOBankingRates