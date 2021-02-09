How Much Do Americans Spend on Pizza Delivery Each Year?

Pizza has long been a staple of the American diet, especially with the ease of delivery. This has been especially prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people can enjoy delivery contact-free.

Several major pizza chains have experienced a rise in sales during the pandemic. For example, Yum! Brands, Inc., the parent company of Pizza Hut, disclosed the chain reached its highest delivery and carryout average sales week in eight years in May 2020.

Papa John’s also revealed its company revenues surged 17.1% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with the same time period one year earlier. Even more impressive — Domino’s announced a U.S. same-store sales growth of 17.5% during the third quarter of 2020.

U.S. consumers spent approximately $11 billion dollars on pizza delivery in 2019 — the highest amount since 2007 — according to Statista. In recent years, the industry saw its largest year-over-year growth, surging by around $1.2 billion dollars from 2018 to 2019.

As of 2019, Domino’s was the top pizza restaurant chain in the U.S., with sales totaling $7.04 billion for the year, according to Statista. Despite being the second-largest pizza chain in the U.S. with 6,239 stores — Pizza Hut tops the list with 7,447 U.S. locations — the company might’ve surged ahead due to its commitment to innovation.

For example, instead of delivering exclusively to locations with a street address, the company offers Delivery Hotspots. This allows customers to have pizza delivered to them at places like parks, beaches and stadium parking lots.

Domino’s might be the leading pizza chain in the U.S., but several of its rivals are also doing big business. For example, in 2019, Pizza Hut realized $5.56 billion in sales, followed by Little Caesar’s, with sales totaling $3.81 billion.

Some chains are more popular than others, but Super Bowl Sunday tends to be a busy day across the board. As Americans gather to watch the big game, an average of 12.5 million pizzas are sold per year, according to the American Pizza Community.

It’s really not surprising that pizza is so popular in America — both pre-pandemic and during the COVID-19 crisis. Given the relatively low price and countless customization options, it serves as a delicious dinner option that can be cheaper than cooking.

Of course, ordering a pizza is also easier than cooking, which is something many people need more than ever right now. For example, busy parents trying to balance work with their children’s homeschooling can take one thing off their plate by quickly and easily ordering a pizza.

While ordering a pizza tends to be an inexpensive dinner option, do remember to tip your delivery person. The standard acceptable tip is 15%, according to TipthePizzaGuy.com, but if your total bill is low, you might consider adding more, as this could amount to a meager sum.

For example, if your order totals $20, a 15% tip is just $3. Especially considering they’re delivering your pizza during a pandemic, it would be thoughtful to add a few extra dollars to their tip.

One thing is for sure — pizza delivery is here to stay. The volume of deliveries might decline a bit post-pandemic, but Americans will always enjoy the convenience of having this cheesy goodness delivered to their doorstep.

Last updated: Feb. 9, 2021