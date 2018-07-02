How Much Is TD Bank Worth?

Osugi / Shutterstock.com

TD Bank, North America, is a subsidiary of the Canada-based Toronto-Dominion Bank and one of the 10 largest banks in America. TD Bank is also one of Canada’s top banking stock. Here’s what that might mean for investors interested in TD Bank.

About TD Bank Headquarters Cherry Hill, N.J. Year Founded 2008 CEO Bharat Masrani’s Total Annual Compensation (2020) $10.44M

What TD Bank Is Worth Share Price, 52-Week Range $54.74-$75.73 2021 Revenue $38.85B 2021 Profit $11.5B GOBankingRates’ Evaluation of TD Bank’s Net Worth $150.29B Information on 52-week range is accurate as of Dec. 17, 2021.

TD Bank’s Market Cap: $134.17B

Market capitalization considers all of a company’s stock in order to gauge its worth — the higher the cap, the more value investors associate with the company. It’s calculated by multiplying the share price, currently $73.01, by the number of shares outstanding.

TD Bank’s Net Worth: $150.29B

Although market cap can give you an idea of what the market values a company at, it’s based on market sentiment, which, in turn, is based on a multitude of consumer variables and market players. The GOBankingRates Evaluation of a company’s net worth, however, considers assets and revenue, taking into account the company’s revenue and profits from the last three years, along with its assets and debts.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Based on TD Bank’s revenue and profits from the last three years, it is worth $150.29 billion.

Steady Growth Makes for Attractive Stock

A variety of business analysts have sung praises about TD stock. Shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1996 at around $5 per share. Although the stock has seen some volatility, especially during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the pandemic shutdowns in early 2020, share prices have trended upward overall. In fact, $10,000 in TD Bank shares purchased 10 years ago would be valued at more than $19,000 today.

Furthermore, the bank has produced consistent results with dividends — even prior to its rebrand as TD Bank in 2008 — having doled them out to shareholders for about 160 years. TD Bank recently increased its dividend 13%, to 89 cents per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022.

TD Bank Heading Into 2022

TD Bank’s stock has been one of the top-performing among Canada’s five largest banks, gaining 29.4% since the beginning of the year and beating analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates each quarter in 2021, according to Guru Focus. The company’s strong performance prompted a 10 cent dividend increase as well as a $3.7 million plan to buy back 50 million shares at market price, currently $73.01. Because the repurchased shares will be cancelled, thereby reducing the number of shares outstanding, the buyback is likely to increase share prices to the benefit of shareholders.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

While recent earnings and moves to return profits to shareholders are good news, it’s too soon to declare TD Bank — or any bank, for that matter — free from the grip of a pandemic economy. “I don’t want to be declaring victory prematurely,” said TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani in an interview with Bloomberg. “The pandemic is not behind us.”

Masrani told Bloomberg he expects 2022 to be a year of normalization and reopening but that beyond the dividend increase and buyback, he intends to hold on to stockpiled capital to protect against potential loan losses. This conservative approach could pay off for patient investors who intend to hold the stock over the long term.

Analysts currently rate TD Bank stock a “hold.” They expect the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share and $8.2 billion in sales on March 3, according to CNN Business. As for share prices, analysts’ median target is $90.50, which is 24% higher than the current $73.01 share price. The median is based on an unusually tight range range — a low of $90 and a high of $91 — which might indicate a high degree of confidence in the prediction.

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: The GOBankingRates Evaluation assesses a company’s net worth based on the company’s total assets, total liabilities, and revenue and net income from the last three years. Base value is established by subtracting total liabilities from total assets from the company’s last full fiscal year. Income value is established by taking the average of the revenue from the last three full fiscal years, plus 10 times the average of the net profits from the last three full fiscal years, and then calculating the average of those two figures. The final GOBankingRates Evaluation number is the sum of the base value and the income value.

Data is accurate as of Dec. 20, 2021, unless otherwise noted, and subject to change.