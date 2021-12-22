Advertiser Disclosure
Light Show, TikTok, Sonic the Hedgehog: Tesla’s Holiday Software Update is ‘Pure Joy On Wheels’

Belgrade, Serbia - October 13, 2021: Tesla Fast Charging Station at Ikea Shopping Centre.
Tesla released its much anticipated annual holiday software update, which includes TikTok and several UI changes, Electrek reports.

“The @Tesla is pure joy on wheels. Thankful for the Christmas Holiday show,” fan group Tesla Silicon Valley Club tweeted.

The Verge reports that the update includes useful driving features like automatic access to a car’s blind spot cameras, as well as fun additions like new games built into Tesla Arcade, TikTok support, and a feature that lets the electric cars “dance to a choreographed light show.” The update’s version number is 2021.44.25, and should be rolling out over the coming days.

The most useful inclusion in the update could be its blind spot camera feature which automatically shows a live camera view of the car’s blind spot whenever a driver activates a turn signal, The Verge added. Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated the feature was in development in July 2020, but now it’s here to (hopefully) make maneuvers like changing highway lanes a little bit safer.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Additional features include “Light Show,” which Electrek says enables you to “watch your Tesla dance to a choreographed light show any time of year. Open Toybox, tap Light Show and follow the instructions.”

This feature was first introduced as an Easter Egg in the Model X in 2015, and the light show was matched by flapping falcon-wing doors, Electrek adds.

The Verge reports that the less essential, but more fun- updates include TikTok videos that can now be watched directly from the car’s touchscreen via Tesla Theater, and Tesla Arcade has been updated with new games such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Sudoku.

“It’s probably best to save these for when the car is stationary, although controversially they’re also playable by passengers while a vehicle is in motion,” The Verge adds. 

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

