Musk Unhappy Again As Biden Skips Mentioning Tesla During State of the Union

Another day, another reason for Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, to take shots at President Joe Biden. This time, Musk was aggravated by the president on March 1, after he failed to mention Tesla during the State of the Union address.

“Nobody is watching the State of the Union,” Musk said in an email to CNBC.

Biden praised the $18 billion in investments Ford and GM are making to build electric vehicles but didn’t mention Tesla.

“Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles–creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history–$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan,” Biden tweeted following the address.

Musk replied directly to the president, tweeting “Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this twitter].”





[fyi to person controlling this twitter]

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined[fyi to person controlling this twitter]— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

The Tesla CEO’s annoyance with the administration is nothing new. This particular issue stems from not being invited to the August event at the White House, when Biden signed an executive order setting a new target of electric vehicles representing half of the new vehicles sold in 2030, according to the White House.

A slew of carmakers responded to the announcement, including Ford, GM and Stellantis, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Last month, Musk told CNBC that “the notion of a feud is not quite right. Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26.”

He also said that if he were invited to the White House, he would not do or say something embarrassing.

“They have nothing to worry about,” Musk told CNBC last month, as GOBankingRates previously reported. “I would do the right thing.”

These comments came on the heels of Musk replying to a Biden tweet, which reads: “We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home. We’re making “buy American” a reality-not just a promise.”

